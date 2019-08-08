Health Catalyst to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 22, 2019





SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq:HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that it will release second-quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 22, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00p.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-295-1104 for U.S. participants, or 1-470-495-9486 for international participants, and referencing participant code 3184256. A live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/news-and-events/news-releases. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

Vice President, Public Relations

+1 (617) 234-4123

+1 (774) 573-0455 (m)

kberry@we-worldwide.com

