Health Catalyst Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Our second quarter results showcase consistent performance across the business. Strong organic revenue growth demonstrates the continued value our customers are realizing from our Solution," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Our recent IPO will provide us with growth capital to continue to execute on our mission to be the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement."

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year over Year Change 2019 2018 GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages) Technology revenue(1) $ 20,085 $ 10,725 87 % Professional services revenue(1) $ 16,719 $ 12,265 36 % Total revenue(1) $ 36,804 $ 22,990 60 % Loss from operations $ (9,363 ) $ (18,811 ) (50 )% Net loss $ (10,694 ) $ (19,324 ) (45 )% Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(2) Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 13,072 $ 7,479 75 % Adjusted Technology Gross Margin 65 % 70 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 6,193 $ 3,427 81 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 37 % 28 % Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 19,265 $ 10,906 77 % Total Adjusted Gross Margin 52 % 47 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,749 ) $ (8,028 ) 28 %

Organic technology revenue, professional services revenue, and total revenue, excluding Medicity revenue, increased by 33%, 32%, and 32%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018.

These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the third-quarter of 2019, we expect:



Total revenue between $36.8 million and $38.8 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(11.2) million and $(9.2) million

For the full-year of 2019, we expect:



Total revenue between $149.8 million and $151.8 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(31.7) million and $(29.7) million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call

The second quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-295-1104 for U.S. participants, or 1-470-495-9486 for international participants, and referencing participant code 3184256. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/news-and-events/news-releases. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q3 2019 and full year 2019. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; and (v) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Prospectus related to our initial public offering filed with the SEC on July 24, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about August 23, 2019. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 20,819 $ 28,431 Short-term investments(1) 33,257 4,761 Accounts receivable, net 34,472 27,696 Deferred costs 845 649 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,632 5,321 Total current assets 95,025 66,858 Property and equipment, net 4,180 4,676 Intangible assets, net 27,538 28,304 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,198 6,344 Other assets 4,041 1,099 Goodwill 3,694 3,694 Total assets $ 139,676 $ 110,975 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,035 $ 1,812 Accrued liabilities 8,107 9,203 Acquisition-related consideration payable 2,200 2,172 Deferred revenue 34,405 24,755 Operating lease liabilities 2,761 2,577 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,287 Total current liabilities 50,508 41,806 Long-term debt, net of current portion 47,635 18,814 Acquisition-related consideration payable, net of current portion 2,944 3,770 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,306 7,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,206 4,228 Other liabilities 652 — Total liabilities 112,251 75,898 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 23,151,481 and 22,713,694 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 584,574 409,845 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 5,002,426 and 4,779,356 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated deficit (557,163 ) (374,772 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9 (1 ) Total stockholders' deficit (557,149 ) (374,768 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $ 139,676 $ 110,975

Pro forma as adjusted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $248.7 million as of June 30, 2019, after a pro forma adjustment to include the receipt of net proceeds of $194.6 million after deducting total underwriting discounts and commissions of $14.7 million and before deducting estimated offering costs of $4.4 million, from our initial public offering that closed on July 29, 2019.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Technology $ 20,085 $ 10,725 $ 40,233 $ 20,176 Professional services 16,719 12,265 31,784 23,446 Total revenue 36,804 22,990 72,017 43,622 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1) 7,044 3,291 13,796 6,650 Professional services(1) 10,666 9,227 21,240 17,478 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 17,710 12,518 35,036 24,128 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 10,385 12,004 20,858 18,725 Research and development(1) 9,710 8,487 19,732 17,192 General and administrative(1) 6,146 7,241 12,320 11,143 Depreciation and amortization 2,216 1,551 4,528 3,101 Total operating expenses 28,457 29,283 57,438 50,161 Loss from operations (9,363 ) (18,811 ) (20,457 ) (30,667 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (1,670 ) — Interest and other expense, net (1,320 ) (506 ) (2,265 ) (1,015 ) Loss before income taxes (10,683 ) (19,317 ) (24,392 ) (31,682 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 11 7 22 (149 ) Net loss $ (10,694 ) $ (19,324 ) $ (24,414 ) $ (31,533 ) Less: accretion (reversal of accretion) of redeemable convertible preferred stock 98,641 (2,078 ) 162,656 (12,559 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (109,335 ) $ (17,246 ) $ (187,070 ) $ (18,974 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (21.98 ) $ (3.53 ) $ (38.29 ) $ (3.89 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 4,975 4,888 4,885 4,878 Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted(2) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 ) Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in calculating

Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted(2) 36,176 35,997

Includes stock-based compensation expense and tender offer payments deemed compensation expense.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 31 $ 17 $ 64 $ 31 Professional services 140 105 288 205 Sales and marketing 497 295 1,280 725 Research and development 213 176 435 353 General and administrative 517 321 987 640 Total $ 1,398 $ 914 $ 3,054 $ 1,954





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Tender Offer Payments Deemed Compensation Expense: (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ 28 $ — $ 28 Professional services — 284 — 284 Sales and marketing — 3,967 — 3,967 Research and development — 906 — 906 General and administrative — 3,133 — 3,133 Total $ — $ 8,318 $ — $ 8,318

2. Includes pro forma adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding directly attributable to the closing of our initial public offering on July 29, 2019 as well as certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share" section below for further details.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (24,414 ) $ (31,533 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,528 3,101 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,670 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 516 258 Investment discount and premium amortization (274 ) (74 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — (35 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (34 ) (15 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,054 1,954 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,776 ) (2,825 ) Deferred costs (196 ) 358 Prepaid expenses and other assets (55 ) (1,500 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,146 (1,239 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (1,644 ) 2,810 Deferred revenue 9,676 6,237 Operating lease liabilities (838 ) 1,096 Net cash used in operating activities (13,641 ) (21,407 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,063 ) (521 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 38 15 Purchase of short-term investments (40,509 ) (2,679 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 12,297 14,200 Purchase of intangible assets (977 ) (18 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (30,214 ) 10,997 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 12,073 33,987 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,625 2,594 Repurchase of common stock — (8,712 ) Payment of SVB line of credit and mezzanine loan (21,821 ) — Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 47,169 — Payments of acquisition-related consideration (773 ) (11,136 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (2,030 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 36,243 16,733 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,612 ) 6,323 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,431 22,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,819 $ 29,301



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization and excluding stock-based compensation, tender offer payments deemed compensation, and post-acquisition restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 20,085 $ 16,719 $ 36,804 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (7,044 ) (10,666 ) (17,710 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 13,041 6,053 19,094 Add: Stock-based compensation 31 140 171 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 13,072 $ 6,193 $ 19,265 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 65 % 36 % 52 % Adjusted Gross Margin 65 % 37 % 52 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 10,725 $ 12,265 $ 22,990 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (3,291 ) (9,227 ) (12,518 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 7,434 3,038 10,472 Add: Stock-based compensation 17 105 122 Tender offer payments deemed compensation 28 284 312 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 7,479 $ 3,427 $ 10,906 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 69 % 25 % 46 % Adjusted Gross Margin 70 % 28 % 47 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, tender offer payments deemed compensation, and post-acquisition restructuring costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net loss $ (10,694 ) $ (19,324 ) Add: Interest and other expense, net 1,320 506 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — Income tax provision (benefit) 11 7 Depreciation and amortization 2,216 1,551 Stock-based compensation 1,398 914 Tender offer payments deemed compensation — 8,318 Post-acquisition restructuring costs — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,749 ) $ (8,028 )

Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted for accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on debt extinguishment, tender offer payments deemed compensation, and post-acquisition restructuring costs, as applicable. We believe Adjusted Net Loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

On July 29, 2019, we closed our initial public offering (our IPO) in which we issued and sold 8,050,000 shares (inclusive of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 1,050,000 shares, which was exercised on July 25, 2019) of common stock at $26.00 per share. We received net proceeds of $194.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before deducting estimated offering costs of $4.4 million. Upon the closing of our IPO, all shares of our outstanding redeemable convertible preferred stock converted into 23,151,481 shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. As a result of our IPO closing after June 30, 2019, we have prepared the below adjusted condensed consolidated statement of operations data in order to present pro forma adjusted net loss per share amounts that will be comparable to future periods. The following calculation gives effect to the following pro forma adjustments:

The automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of our redeemable convertible preferred stock (using the if-converted method) into common stock as though the conversion had occurred as of the beginning of the period or the original date of issuance, if later.

The issuance of 8,050,000 shares of common stock as part of the IPO, assuming the shares of common stock were issued and sold as of the beginning of each period.

The table below presents our calculation of pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, including a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and the pro forma as adjusted weighted-average shares used in calculating pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (109,335 ) $ (187,070 ) Add: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock 98,641 162,656 Stock-based compensation 1,398 3,054 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,547 3,047 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,670 Adjusted Net Loss $ (7,749 ) $ (16,643 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 4,974,515 4,885,350 Pro forma adjustments: Pro forma weighted-average adjustment to reflect assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock 23,151,481 23,061,989 Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance of shares of common stock as part of IPO, assuming the issuance took place at the beginning of each period 8,050,000 8,050,000 Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted 36,175,996 35,997,339 Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 )



