Health Canada Issues Industrial Hemp License to CEPG, Future Farm's Canadian Subsidiary



License paves the way for hemp breeding program in Province of Newfoundland and Labrador

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE:FFT) (OTCQB:FFRMF) is pleased to announce that its Canadian subsidiary, CEPG Consulting and Design Inc. ("CEPG"), has been issued an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada.

As previously announced in April, the Company hired consultant Gary Harnum to assist with several license applications to Health Canada. This particular license, in combination with a building permit previously issued by the City of St. John's, Newfoundland, allows CEPG to move forward with the construction of its planned hemp research facility at 148 East White Hills Road.

Another license application has been submitted to Health Canada as part of a potential collaboration between CEPG, Rahan Meristem (1998) LTD ("Rahan") and The Memorial University of Newfoundland ("MUN") to develop a research program for the characterization of elite Cannabis clones.

"I am excited to get started on our long-anticipated hemp breeding program," comments Chris Snellen, president and CEO of CEPG. "This License is one more step in the right direction, and we anticipate others to follow in the near future thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of Mr. Harnum."

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that is poised to be a leading supplier of hemp-derived CBD products to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets. The Company's current key initiatives are the cultivation and processing of its hemp crop growing in Maine, the pursuit of other hemp-related opportunities throughout the U.S. and the development of elite strains of cannabis in Canada.

Future Farm's seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the evolving market for CBD and related compounds.

