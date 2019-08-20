Quantcast

HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 16, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


MOSCOW, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) ("HeadHunter"), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Monday, September 16, 2019.

HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m.Moscow time, 1:00 p.m.London time) the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International:    +44 (0) 2071 928000  
UK (local):   +44 (0) 844 571 8892  
UK (toll free):   0800 376 7922  
USA (local):   +1631 510 7495  
USA (toll free):   1866 966 1396  
Russian Federation (local):    +7 495 249 9849  
Russian Federation (toll free):   810 800 235 75011  
Conference ID:   5897299  
       

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aca2ansj

Contacts:

Investor Inquires

Roman Safiyulin

Phone: +7 966 005-17-82

E-mail: r.safiyulin@hh.ru

Media Inquiries

Alexander Dzhabarov

Phone: +7 926 687-2624

E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter:

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

 

Source: HeadHunter Group PLC

