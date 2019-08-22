HCI Group to Participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference and the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference in September 2019





TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech insurance company with operations in insurance and software development as well as real estate, plans to participate in two financial conferences in September 2019.



Management will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Insurance Conference.

8th Annual Gateway Conference

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time

Where: The Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco

HCI Group Executives: Paresh Patel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

For more information on HCI Group or to request a one-on-one meeting or invitation to the Gateway Conference, please contact conference@gatewayir.com.

2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Where: The St. Regis New York, New York City

HCI Group Executive: Mark Harmsworth, Chief Financial Officer

For more information on the KBW conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your KBW representative.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is primarily an InsurTech insurance company with operations in insurance and software development as well as real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners' insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

