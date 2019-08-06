HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results



Gross written premiums more than double quarter over quarter at TypTap

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech insurance company with operations in insurance and software development as well as real estate, reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 - Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $7.6 million or $0.90 diluted earnings per share compared with $6.4 million or $0.92 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the quarter was $6.6 million or $0.81 diluted earnings per share compared with $7.6 million or $1.01 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018. The company has included in this press release an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to GAAP net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as "GAAP").

Consolidated gross written premiums of $133.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 were up 0.8% from $132.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting the rapid growth of TypTap Insurance Company, HCI's technology-driven insurance subsidiary. At TypTap, gross written premiums grew to $14 million in the second quarter compared with $6.1 in the first quarter of 2019.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $83.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 were down 3.0% from $85.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $24.3 million compared with $21.8 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the strengthening of loss reserves.

Interest expense was $2.9 million compared to $4.5 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of the 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes in March 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 - Financial Ratios

The loss ratio (defined as losses and loss adjustment expenses related to net premiums earned) for the second quarter of 2019 was 46.7% compared with 41.2% for the second quarter of 2018.

The expense ratio (defined as underwriting expenses, general and administrative personnel expenses, interest and other operating expenses related to net premiums earned) was 46.2% compared with 48.1% in the same period in 2018. The reduction was primarily attributable to the decrease in interest expense.

The combined ratio (total of all expenses in relation to net premiums earned) is the measure of overall underwriting profitability before other income. The combined ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 92.9% compared with 89.3% in the same prior year period.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 - Financial Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $14.3 million or $1.72 diluted earnings per share compared with $17.2 million or $2.03 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses of $9.8 million and a decrease in net premiums earned of $3.3 million, offset by an increase in net realized and unrealized investment gains of $5.4 million and a reduction in income tax expense of $3.8 million. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $9.4 million or $1.15 diluted earnings per share compared with $20.3 million or $2.27 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2018. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the six months declined 0.7% to $201.1 million in 2019 from $202.5 million in 2018.

Gross premiums earned decreased to $165.9 million from $171.7 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to policy attrition.

Premiums ceded were $62.7 million or 37.8% of gross premiums earned compared with $65.2 million or 38.0% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2018.

Net premiums earned decreased to $103.2 million from $106.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $51.3 million and $41.5 million, respectively. The increase in 2019 was primarily attributable to approximately $5.3 million of losses related to a severe hail storm in March 2019 and the strengthening of loss reserves.

Interest expense was $7.2 million compared with $9.0 million in the same six-month period in 2018. The decrease primarily resulted from the repayment of the 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes in March 2019.

Income tax expense was $5.3 million compared with $9.1 million for the same six-month period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the derecognition of deferred tax assets and the disallowance of the deductibility of dividends reclassified to expense from retained income, which occurred in the second quarter of 2018.

Book value per share, defined as shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period, was $23.16 at June 30, 2019 compared with $21.71 at December 31, 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 - Financial Ratios

The loss ratio (defined as losses and loss adjustment expenses related to net premiums earned) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 49.7% compared with 38.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The expense ratio (defined as underwriting expenses, general and administrative personnel expenses, interest and other operating expenses related to net premiums earned) was 46.9% compared with 45.8% in the same period in 2018. The increase is primarily due to a reduction in net premiums earned.

The combined ratio (total of all expenses in relation to net premiums earned) is the measure of overall underwriting profitability before other income. The combined ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 96.6% compared with 84.7% in the same prior year period.

The combined ratio measured to gross premiums earned was 60.1% compared with 52.6% in the same period in 2018.

Management Commentary

"We remain encouraged by the accelerating growth of TypTap, our technology-driven insurance subsidiary," said Paresh Patel, HCI Group's chairman and chief executive officer. "The growth at TypTap is organic and profitable. The second quarter reflects the continuing transition of our core insurance business to an InsurTech insurance operation."

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is primarily an InsurTech insurance company with operations in insurance and software development as well as real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners' insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands) At June 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $207,563 and $184,670, respectively) $ 209,914 $ 182,723 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $27,770 and $45,671, respectively) 29,861 41,143 Short-term investments, at fair value 508 66,479 Limited partnership investments, at equity 30,790 32,293 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 791 845 Assets held for sale 10,025 9,810 Real estate investments 63,228 54,490 Total investments 345,117 387,783 Cash and cash equivalents 217,153 239,458 Restricted cash 700 700 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 1,682 1,792 Income taxes receivable 1,511 971 Premiums receivable 26,398 16,667 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 29,543 17,932 Reinsurance recoverable: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 19,183 11,151 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 58,897 112,760 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,851 16,507 Property and equipment, net 13,873 13,338 Intangible assets, net 4,498 4,800 Other assets 12,734 9,004 Total assets $ 752,140 $ 832,863 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 154,242 $ 207,586 Unearned premiums 193,426 157,729 Advance premiums 13,652 6,192 Assumed reinsurance balances payable - 14 Accrued expenses 11,099 6,483 Deferred income taxes, net 2,750 1,068 Revolving credit facility 9,500 - Long-term debt 162,293 250,150 Other liabilities 18,684 22,200 Total liabilities 565,646 651,422 Stockholders' equity: 7% Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock (no par value, 1,500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Series B junior participating preferred stock (no par value, 400,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Preferred stock (no par value, 18,100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,053,573 and 8,356,730 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital — — Retained income 184,739 182,894 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes 1,755 (1,453 ) Total stockholders' equity 186,494 181,441 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,140 $ 832,863

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019

2018 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 83,315 $ 85,919 $ 165,912 $ 171,691 Premiums ceded (31,317 ) (32,954 ) (62,730 ) (65,204 ) Net premiums earned 51,998 52,965 103,182 106,487 Net investment income 4,226 3,399 7,504 6,617 Net realized investment (losses) gains (133 ) 2,662 (505 ) 4,894 Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,326 (1,557 ) 6,619 (4,157 ) Net other-than-temporary impairment losses - (40 ) - (80 ) Policy fee income 800 855 1,595 1,720 Other 413 529 869 1,071 Total revenue 58,630 58,813 119,264 116,552 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 24,293 21,803 51,289 41,458 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 10,077 9,959 19,750 19,319 General and administrative personnel expenses 7,998 7,840 15,362 14,123 Interest expense 2,884 4,505 7,221 8,975 Other operating expenses 3,063 3,186 6,044 6,353 Total expenses 48,315 47,293 99,666 90,228 Income before income taxes 10,315 11,520 19,598 26,324 Income tax expense 2,762 5,117 5,307 9,130 Net income $ 7,553 $ 6,403 $ 14,291 $ 17,194 Basic earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.96 $ 1.75 $ 2.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 1.72 $ 2.03 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.375 $ 0.80 $ 0.725

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 7,553 $ 14,291 Less: Loss attributable to participating securities (405 ) (821 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 7,148 7,666 $ 0.93 13,470 7,701 $ 1.75 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options -- 15 -- 16 Convertible senior notes 1,871 2,346 4,868 2,947 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 9,019 10,027 $ 0.90 $ 18,338 10,664 $ 1.72





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 GAAP Net income $ 7,553 $ 14,291 Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (1,326 ) $ (6,619 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 336 $ 1,678 Net adjustment to Net income $ (990 ) $ (4,941 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 6,563 $ 9,350





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Income

Shares

Per Share

Income

Shares

Per Share

(Numerator)

(Denominator)

Amount

(Numerator)

(Denominator)

Amount

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,563 $ 9,350 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (344 ) (477 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 6,219 7,666 $ 0.81 8,873 7,701 $ 1.15 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options -- 15 -- 16 Convertible senior notes* 1,871 2,346 -- -- Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 8,090 10,027 $ 0.81 $ 8,873 7,717 $ 1.15 * For the six months ended June 30, 2019, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.90 $ 1.72 Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (0.13 ) $ (0.62 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.09 ) $ (0.57 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.81 $ 1.15









