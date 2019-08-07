H/Cell Energy Reports FY2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) ("HCCC"), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $1,927,921 and a net loss of $105,223 which includes $75,980 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.01) per share loss. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $3,632,194 and a net loss of $248,861 which includes $187,133 of non-cash charges that again, do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.03) per share loss.
Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "The second quarter was a very encouraging quarter for a number of reasons. Revenue production was up 12% from the previous quarter. Excluding non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC, the company only lost $29,243 on $1,927,921 of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $61,728 on $3,632,194 of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019. That loss is attributed to corporate expenses as both our subsidiaries were operationally profitable. In the second quarter, we incurred most of our annual audit fees and along with the cost of concluding a financing transaction, corporate expenses were much higher than we initially projected. HCCC recently executed a $3 million equity financing line as previously reported. This was a significant milestone for HCCC and for the first time, gives us access to substantial growth capital going forward. With this new equity financing arrangement, we find ourselves in the best position yet to take HCCC to the next level. Our opportunities remain abundant. As of June 30, 2019, HCCC had over $40 million in bids of which close to $4 million is specific to renewable energy. The clean energy market is robust and we are in a unique position as an advanced clean energy integrator to take advantage of the opportunities to come. We look forward to successful quarters ahead."
About H/Cell Energy Corporation:
H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.
Contact:
H/Cell Energy Corporation
Investor Relations
3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200
Dallas, Texas 75234
972-888-6009 USA
H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|313,530
|
|
|$
|359,134
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|1,191,224
|
|
|
|1,087,381
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|15,163
|
|
|
|16,282
|
|Current right-of-use (ROU) asset
|
|86,018
|
|
|
|-
|
|Costs and earnings in excess of billings
|
|14,753
|
|
|
|45,478
|
|Total current assets
|
|1,620,688
|
|
|
|1,508,275
|
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|455,044
|
|
|
|476,436
|
|Security deposits and other non-current assets
|
|32,505
|
|
|
|32,530
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
|50,000
|
|
|
|50,000
|
|Customer lists, net
|
|73,403
|
|
|
|83,645
|
|ROU asset
|
|154,378
|
|
|
|-
|
|Other long term asset
|
|30,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|Goodwill
|
|1,373,621
|
|
|
|1,373,621
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|3,789,639
|
|
|$
|3,524,507
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|869,668
|
|
|$
|891,354
|
|Earn-out payable
|
|199,679
|
|
|
|190,736
|
|Billings in excess of costs and earnings
|
|37,325
|
|
|
|195,331
|
|Sales and withholding tax payable
|
|66,489
|
|
|
|59,857
|
|Current equipment notes payable
|
|32,230
|
|
|
|38,991
|
|Current operating lease liability
|
|86,018
|
|
|
|-
|
|Current finance lease payable
|
|73,091
|
|
|
|65,265
|
|Current convertible notes payable - related party, net of discounts
|
|257,659
|
|
|
|-
|
|Income tax payable
|
|32,442
|
|
|
|48,643
|
| Total current liabilities
|
|1,654,601
|
|
|
|1,490,177
|
|
|
|
|
|Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|Line of credit
|
|230,415
|
|
|
|28,359
|
|Lease operating liability
|
|154,378
|
|
|
|-
|
|Finance leases
|
|284,431
|
|
|
|232,876
|
|Equipment notes payable
|
|57,083
|
|
|
|121,038
|
|Convertible notes payable - related party, net of discounts
|
|105,158
|
|
|
|29,122
|
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|
|831,465
|
|
|
|411,395
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|2,486,066
|
|
|
|1,901,572
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,621,024 and 7,586,024 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|762
|
|
|
|758
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|2,898,598
|
|
|
|2,983,476
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(1,534,625
|)
|
|
|(1,285,764
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|(61,162
|)
|
|
|(75,535
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|1,303,573
|
|
|
|1,622,935
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|3,789,639
|
|
|$
|3,524,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Construction income
|$
|1,927,921
|
|
|$
|2,009,825
|
|
|$
|3,632,194
|
|
|$
|3,704,360
|
|Related party
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|31,789
|
|Total revenue
|
|1,927,921
|
|
|
|2,009,825
|
|
|
|3,632,194
|
|
|
|3,736,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct costs
|
|1,309,322
|
|
|
|1,253,043
|
|
|
|2,505,760
|
|
|
|2,462,456
|
|Direct costs - related party
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|31,617
|
|Total cost of goods sold
|
|1,309,322
|
|
|
|1,253,043
|
|
|
|2,505,760
|
|
|
|2,494,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross profit
|
|618,599
|
|
|
|756,782
|
|
|
|1,126,434
|
|
|
|1,242,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative expenses
|
|631,457
|
|
|
|687,831
|
|
|
|1,238,509
|
|
|
|1,243,015
|
|Management fees - related party
|
|19,500
|
|
|
|19,500
|
|
|
|39,000
|
|
|
|39,000
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|650,957
|
|
|
|707,331
|
|
|
|1,277,509
|
|
|
|1,282,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|(32,358
|)
|
|
|49,451
|
|
|
|(151,075
|)
|
|
|(39,939
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|10,258
|
|
|
|10,146
|
|
|
|12,091
|
|
|
|14,092
|
|Interest expense - related party
|
|58,060
|
|
|
|18,676
|
|
|
|94,155
|
|
|
|32,891
|
|Change in fair value earn-out
|
|4,547
|
|
|
|6,738
|
|
|
|8,943
|
|
|
|6,738
|
|(Gain) loss on fixed asset disposal
|
|-
|
|
|
|(64
|)
|
|
|(17,403
|)
|
|
|3,354
|
|Total other expenses
|
|72,865
|
|
|
|35,496
|
|
|
|97,786
|
|
|
|57,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(105,223
|)
|
|$
|13,955
|
|
|$
|(248,861
|)
|
|$
|(97,014
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|(4,239
|)
|
|
|(22,570
|)
|
|
|14,373
|
|
|
|(32,829
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(109,462
|)
|
|$
|(8,615
|)
|
|$
|(234,488
|)
|
|$
|(129,843
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|0.00
|
|
|$
|(0.03
|)
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|0.00
|
|
|$
|(0.03
|)
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|7,621,024
|
|
|
|7,483,980
|
|
|
|7,607,295
|
|
|
|7,450,235
|
|Diluted
|
|7,621,024
|
|
|
|8,819,225
|
|
|
|7,607,295
|
|
|
|7,450,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
