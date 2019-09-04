H/Cell Energy Completes Over $1.2 Million in Projects





DALLAS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) ("HCCC"), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has completed over $1.2 million in various environmental systems and general contracting projects awarded throughout the last few months.



The projects included work done at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including the SCHHS Community Health Facility, St. Bernard State School, Gayndah Hospital, St. Columban's College, Buranda Railway Station, Xcoal Energy & Resources, Maroochydore Ambulance, Pacific Lutheran College, Proserpine Police Station, Gap Inc. and Old Navy.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "We are very pleased to successfully conclude several key projects as we continue to build our backlog of business. The summer months have remained active and bid activity remains high. Our two operating subsidiaries are now focused on converting more of our bids to project awards so that we can have a solid finish for the current fiscal year."

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

