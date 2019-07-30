Quantcast

Haynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Conference Call

July 30, 2019


Company to host conference call on August 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, Ind., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM:HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 to discuss its third quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019.  A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on August 1, 2019.  Mike Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions.  To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2019
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Dial-In Numbers: 844-369-8770  (Domestic)
  862-298-0840  (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on September 2, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 877-481-4010
Replay Access: Conference: 51703

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is one of the world's largest producers of high-performance nickel‑ and cobalt‑based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys, which are sold primarily in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

Contact: Daniel Maudlin
  Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
  Haynes International, Inc.
  765-456-6102

