Quantcast

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 04:35:00 PM EDT


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares of Jefferson City, MO (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2019.  This dividend payment is consistent with the previous quarterly rate.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.  Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Contact:       
Bruce Phelps
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: 573.761.6100   FAX: 573.761.6272
www.HawthornBancshares.com

Source: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HWBK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7862.83
29.56  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26007.07
-22.45  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.98
2.21  ▲  0.08%
Data as of Aug 7, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar