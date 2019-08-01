Quantcast

Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.23 Per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:11:00 PM EDT


Minneapolis, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq:  HWKN), at its meeting on August 1, 2019, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.  This is the 34th consecutive year the Company has paid cash dividends since it first began paying out dividends in 1985. 

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

####

Contacts:                
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Chief Financial Officer
612/617-8571
Jeff.Oldenkamp@HawkinsInc.com

                                                                                                          

Source: Hawkins, Inc.

