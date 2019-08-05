Quantcast

Havertys Announces Helen Bautista as New Vice President of Marketing

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 06:29:00 PM EDT


ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) - has named Helen B. Bautista as its new vice president, marketing, effective August 5, 2019.

Bautista has more than 20 years of experience leading and implementing comprehensive marketing and advertising strategies and plans. She brings broad experience from the fields of healthcare, retail, utilities, travel and tourism. In her role at Havertys, Bautista will be responsible for all aspects of marketing, with an emphasis on marketing integration, brand management, digital marketing, and analytics. She will report to Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Helen is an exceptional marketing executive and a valuable addition to our management team. Our previous working relationship with Helen and her knowledge of our business ensures a continued focus on developing creative content, driving customer demand, and top line growth," said Smith.

Bautista comes to Havertys from Fitzco, a McCann Worldgroup agency, where she served most recently as senior vice president group account director. Prior to joining Fitzco in 2005, she owned Bautista Inc, a marketing consulting firm. From 1994 to 2000, she served in multiple account management capacities of increasing responsibility at Fitzgerald+CO. Bautista earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from the University of Tennessee.

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website, havertys.com.

Contact:
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker   
  SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary  
   
SOURCE:  Havertys

  







            





Source: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HVT, HVT-A




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7726.04
-278.03  ▼  3.47%
DJIA 25717.74
-767.27  ▼  2.90%
S&P 500 2844.74
-87.31  ▼  2.98%
Data as of Aug 5, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar