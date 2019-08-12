Quantcast

    Harvest Oil & Gas Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

    HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX:HRST) ("Harvest") today announced plans to release second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 prior to market open.

    About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

    Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company's assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Barnett Shale, the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale), Michigan, the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Louisiana, the Permian Basin and the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana.  More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

    Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., Houston, TX

    Ryan Stash

    713-651-1144

    hvstog.com

