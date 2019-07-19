Quantcast

Harvard Bioscience Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for July 25 at 4:30 PM ET

By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 02:04:00 PM EDT


HOLLISTON, Mass., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:HBIO) will announce its quarterly results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on July 25, 2019 and hold a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter on July 25, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (800) 708-4540 or international 1 (847) 619-6397 and referencing the conference ID# 48854528.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed through the Harvard Bioscience website. To listen to the webcast, log on to the webcast at:

http://investor.harvardbioscience.com/ and click on the Earnings Call icon. The webcast will be available on the website through August 1, 2019. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investor relations section of Harvard Bioscience's website.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR, and other specialized distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Canada and China.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

CONTACT:

David Sirois

Director, Corporate Accounting & SEC Reporting

Tel: 508 893 8999

Source: Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HBIO




