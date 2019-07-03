Harte Gold Annual and Special Meeting





TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) reminds shareholders the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held July 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM (Toronto time) at the offices of WeirFoulds LLP.



WeirFoulds LLP

66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100

TD Bank Tower

Toronto, ON M5K 1B7

A live webcast will be available at https://www.weirfoulds.webcast.guru/323455-190704p/. A replay of the meeting and any related materials will be available on the Company's website, www.hartegold.com, following conclusion of the meeting.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario's newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 19, 2019 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,243,000 tonnes grading 8.12 g/t Au with 1,108,000 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,954,000 tonnes, grading 5.88 g/t Au with 558,000 ounces contained gold. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.

For further information, please contact: Stephen G. Roman Shawn Howarth President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Development Tel: 416-368-0999 Tel: 416-368-0999 Email: sgr@hartegold.com E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Harte Gold Corp.