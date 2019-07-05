Quantcast

    Harte Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 05:30:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT/FSE: H4O/OTC:HRTFF) is pleased to announce it held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on July 4, 2019. The Meeting was very well attended, with 61.3% of issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting and many people participating online.   

    At the Meeting, shareholders elected Stephen G. Roman, Geoffrey Cohen, Michael P. Cowie, Richard R. Faucher, Fergus P. Kerr, Michael W. Scherb and Richard H. Sutcliffe to serve as Directors of Harte Gold. The table below sets out the voting results.

    Director Votes For

    		 Votes Withheld

    		 Outcome
    Stephen G. Roman 322,509,329  (97.915%)   6,867,444  (2.085%) Carried
    Geoffrey Cohen 272,709,796  (82.796%)   56,666,977  (17.204%) Carried
    Michael P. Cowie 322,560,208  (97.930%)   6,816,565  (2.070%) Carried
    Richard R. Faucher 318,104,266  (96.578%)   11,272,507  (3.422%) Carried
    Fergus P. Kerr 322,484,208  (97.907%)   6,892,565  (2.093%) Carried
    Michael W. Scherb 272,289,296 (82.668%)   57,087,477  (17.332%) Carried
    Richard H. Sutcliffe 322,479,628  (97.906%)   6,897,145  (2.094%) Carried

    At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants (formerly Collins Barrow LLP) as auditors of the Company and approved the Appian Transaction. Subsequent to the Meeting, Michael Cowie resigned from the Board of Directors due to increased demands on his time associated with his primary real estate business. Mr. Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold thanked Mr. Cowie for his contributions to the Company. Harte Gold expects to replace Mr. Cowie with an independent board member in due course.          

    About Harte Gold Corp.

    Harte Gold is Ontario's newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario.  Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 19, 2019 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,243,000 tonnes grading 8.12 g/t Au with 1,108,000 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,954,000 tonnes, grading 5.88 g/t Au with 558,000 ounces contained gold.

    A NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study was completed on the Sugar Zone Mine effective February 15, 2019 calculating total Reserves of 3,879,000 tonnes grading 7.1 g/t Au with 890,000 ounces of gold.  Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.

    For further information, please contact:

    Stephen G. Roman            

    President and CEO            

    Email: sgr@hartegold.com

    Tel: 416-368-0999              

    Shawn Howarth

    VP Corporate Development

    E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

    Tel: 416-368-0999

    The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Harte Gold Corp.

