Harsco to Participate in Multiple Investor Conferences During August

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today that Company management is participating in the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin will meet with various investors at this conference to discuss the Company's global operations and strategic priorities. The Company also plans to attend the Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day on August 15 and the Seaport Global Energy & Industrial Conference on August 27, both in Chicago.

Updated investor relations materials for these meetings will be posted to the Company's website prior to the Jefferies conference.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com		 Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com

Source: Harsco Corporation

