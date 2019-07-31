Harsco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





Completed Two Milestone Transactions to Accelerate Portfolio Transformation to Leading Global Environmental Solutions Provider; Acquisition of Clean Earth (June 28) and Divestiture of Air-X-Changers (July 1)





Completed Successful $500 Million, 8-Year Senior Unsecured Notes Offering, While Increasing and Extending the Company's Revolving Credit Facility; Company's Proforma Leverage Ratio Totaled 2.2x at Quarter-End After Adjusting for Air-X-Changers Sale





Q2 GAAP Operating Income Totaled $18 Million and GAAP Diluted Loss per Share From Continuing Operations of $0.04 Including Unusual Items and After Reclassification of Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations





Operating Income and Diluted Earnings per Share Excluding Unusual Items and Including Harsco Industrial Totaled $53 Million and $0.37; Compared with Prior Guidance of $53 Million to $58 Million and $0.35 to $0.40, Respectively





2019 Adjusted Operating Income Now Expected to be Between $215 Million to $225 Million; Excluding Remaining Industrial Business Earnings in H2 2019 and Acquisition-Related Amortization Expense



CAMP HILL, Pa., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2019 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, second quarter of 2019 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.04, including transaction costs and other unusual items and after the reclassification of Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations. The unusual items included expenses to execute two strategic transactions and capital market financings, a bad debt provision related to a Harsco Environmental customer in the U.K. that entered into administration, costs to implement Harsco Rail's productivity improvement initiative and a non-cash accounting adjustment to a contingent consideration liability. This figure compares with second quarter of 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.37. Excluding unusual items, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.21 in second quarter of 2019 and $0.25 in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $18 million. Excluding unusual items and including Harsco Industrial results for the quarter, operating income was $53 million, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $53 million to $58 million. Clean Earth will be incorporated in Harsco results beginning in the third quarter.

"In recent months we took a number of significant strategic actions to position Harsco for growth and value creation, while also delivering second quarter results within our guidance range," said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "We announced and closed two strategic transactions, completed a successful financing and launched the rebranded Environmental segment, consistent with our strategy to position Harsco as a global environmental solutions industry leader."

Mr. Grasberger continued, "Harsco Rail delivered strong performance in the quarter. While a challenging operating environment impacted Environmental's performance, we expect the segment's business performance to improve in the second half, with results supported by our ongoing growth investments and focus on improvement initiatives. We will also benefit in the second half from a robust outlook for Clean Earth. With Harsco now focused on less cyclical and higher-growth businesses, we are well positioned to continue our strategic investments while continuing to create value for our customers and shareholders."

Harsco Corporation—Selected Second Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Revenues $ 351 $ 340 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 18 $ 38 Operating margin from continuing operations - GAAP 5.1 % 11.2 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.04 ) $ 0.37 Return on invested capital (TTM) - excluding unusual items and including discontinued operations 14.9 % 13.8 % Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that Harsco Industrial has been reclassified as Discontinued Operations starting in Q2 2019.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results



Total revenues from continuing operations were $351 million, an increase of 3 percent compared with the prior-year quarter as a result of higher revenues in the Company's Rail segment. Revenues within the Company's Environmental segment, net of foreign currency impacts, were comparable to the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter 2019 revenues by approximately $10 million compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $18 million, or $33 million when excluding unusual items, for the second quarter of 2019. These figures compare with GAAP operating income from continuing operations of $38 million and adjusted operating income of $36 million in the same quarter of last year. At the segment level, adjusted operating income in Rail improved relative to the prior-year quarter, while adjusted operating income declined in Environmental.

The Company's GAAP and adjusted operating margins in the second quarter of 2019 were 5.1 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.

Second Quarter Business Review

Environmental



($ in millions) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 %Change Revenues $ 269 $ 272 (1 )% Operating income - GAAP $ 28 $ 36 (23 )% Operating margin - GAAP 10.2 % 13.1 %

Revenues totaled $269 million, a slight decrease from the prior-year quarter due to the impact of foreign currency translation. The segment's operating income in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $28 million, or $29 million when excluding unusual items in the period. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $36 million and adjusted operating income of $33 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted operating earnings is attributable to the impact of foreign exchange translation and prior site exits as well as lower contributions from certain Applied Products businesses, partially due to lower commodity prices and steel output in North America. Lastly, the segment's operating margin was 10.2 percent and adjusted operating margin was 10.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

Rail

($ in millions) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 %Change Revenues $ 81.6 $ 67.6 21 % Operating income - GAAP $ 9.4 $ 8.6 10 % Operating margin - GAAP 11.6 % 12.8 %

Revenues increased 21 percent to $82 million, due to improved demand for original equipment from North American customers and higher after-market parts sales. The segment's operating income in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $9 million, or $11 million when excluding unusual items in the period. These figures compare with GAAP and adjusted operating income of $9 million in the prior-year quarter. The 23 percent improvement in adjusted operating income relative to the prior-year quarter is attributable to the above factors and a more favorable product-sales mix, partially offset by higher SG&A and engineering expenses. As a result, the segment's operating margin was 11.6 percent in the second quarter of 2019 (13.0 percent on adjusted basis), compared with 12.8 percent in the same quarter of 2018.



Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities totaled $9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $55 million in the prior-year period. Further, free cash flow was $(45) million (before transaction expenses) in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $28 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is principally attributable to growth-related capital spending and working capital.

2019 Outlook

The Company's full year outlook now incorporates Clean Earth for the second-half of the year and includes Harsco Industrial for only the first-half of 2019. As a result, the outlook ranges provided below should be considered in the context that the earnings of the remaining Industrial businesses (IKG and Patterson-Kelley) are not included for H2 2019. Also, certain guidance metrics presented below have changed from prior presentations. Adjusted operating income is now presented prior to acquisition-related amortization expenses, for example, and will be presented this way starting in Q3.

First, Clean Earth is expected to generate revenues of approximately $160 million in second-half of 2019. In addition, the segment's adjusted operating income for this period is anticipated to range from $32 million to $35 million, which largely offsets the impact of excluding the Industrial segment in H2. Also, this Clean Earth range contemplates meaningful year-on-year growth, which can be mainly attributed to positive underlying market trends, 2018 acquisitions, new waste-streams and facilities, and lower operating costs.

The Company's outlook for Harsco Environmental is lowered modestly from prior guidance, to reflect lower service levels linked to global steel output and Applied Product contributions as well as slower start-up of certain projects. As a result, the segment's 2019 adjusted operating income is expected to increase less than previously forecasted year-on-year.

Rail's outlook remains strong and unchanged from prior guidance. For the year, Rail's adjusted operating income is anticipated to be significantly higher than 2018 due to increased global demand for equipment, after-market parts and Protran Technology products as well as productivity initiatives. These benefits are expected to be only partially offset by lower contracting contributions, a less favorable product mix as well as R&D and administrative investments (costs) to support the segment's multi-year growth strategy.

Lastly, Corporate spending is expected to range from $24 million to $25 million for 2019.

Key consolidated highlights in the Outlook for full-year 2019 and Q3 2019 are as follows:

2019 Full Year Outlook 2019 Outlook 2019 Prior 2018 Actual

(as previously reported)

Operating Income $181 - $191m $192 - 207m $191m Adjusted Operating Income before

Acquisition Amortization $215 - 225m $216 - 231m $194m

Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.89 - 1.02 $1.15 - 1.33 $1.64 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(before Acquisition Amortization) $1.38 - 1.51 $1.44 - 1.61 $1.40

Free Cash Flow Before Growth Capital $125 - 135m $135 - 150m $104m

Free Cash Flow $55 - 65m $55 - 70m $73m

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital 14.0 - 15.0% 16.0 - 17.0% 16.2%

Net Interest Expense $43 - 44m

Non-Operating Defined Benefit Pension Expense $6m

Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items 25 - 27% Note: Restated 2018 financial information to reflect Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations is included in the supporting schedules.





Q3 2019 Outlook Q3 2019 Q3 2018

(as previously

reported)

Operating Income $50 - 55m $57m Adjusted Operating Income before

Acquisition Amortization $56 - 61m $60m

Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.24 - 0.30 $0.40 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(before Acquisition Amortization) $0.35 - 0.41 $0.42 Note: Restated 2018 financial information to reflect Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations is included in the supporting schedules.



Conference Call



The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. The conference call will be broadcast live through the Harsco Corporation website at www.harsco.com. The Company will refer to a slide presentation that accompanies its formal remarks. The slide presentation will be available on the Company's website.

The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (800) 611-4920, or (973) 200-3957 for international callers. Enter Conference ID number 60531313. Listeners are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

Replays will be available via the Harsco website and also by telephone through August 14, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406.



Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business and the many countries in which it operates subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including general economic conditions; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of CEHI Acquisition Corporation and Subsidiaries ("Clean Earth"); (13) potential severe volatility in the capital markets; (14) failure to retain key management and employees of Clean Earth; (15) the amount and timing of repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged and those with inadequate liquidity) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; and (20) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.



About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 238,003 $ 245,708 $ 467,523 $ 489,918 Product revenues 112,895 94,199 213,277 174,429 Total revenues 350,898 339,907 680,800 664,347 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 186,840 187,393 368,711 379,068 Cost of products sold 79,355 64,849 148,664 123,802 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,501 49,609 123,907 98,208 Research and development expenses 1,120 1,006 1,869 1,827 Other (income) expenses, net (1,717 ) (1,014 ) 26 650 Total costs and expenses 333,099 301,843 643,177 603,555 Operating income from continuing operations 17,799 38,064 37,623 60,792 Interest income 591 577 1,124 1,070 Interest expense (6,103 ) (5,681 ) (11,610 ) (11,271 ) Unused debt commitment and amendment fees (7,435 ) — (7,435 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (1,034 ) — (1,034 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (1,472 ) 904 (2,810 ) 1,743 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 3,380 32,830 16,892 51,300 Income tax (expense) benefit (3,994 ) 502 (5,213 ) (5,696 ) Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net 49 — 70 — Income (loss) from continuing operations (565 ) 33,332 11,749 45,604 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued businesses 9,936 11,988 23,686 21,233 Income tax (expense) benefit related to discontinued businesses 1,558 (2,609 ) (1,969 ) (4,549 ) Income from discontinued operations 11,494 9,379 21,717 16,684 Net income 10,929 42,711 33,466 62,288 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,287 ) (2,222 ) (4,127 ) (3,991 ) Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation $ 8,642 $ 40,489 $ 29,339 $ 58,297 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (2,852 ) $ 31,110 $ 7,622 $ 41,613 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 11,494 9,379 21,717 16,684 Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 8,642 $ 40,489 $ 29,339 $ 58,297 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,328 80,861 80,119 80,756 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 Discontinued operations 0.14 0.12 0.27 0.21 Basic earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 0.11 (a) $ 0.50 $ 0.37 $ 0.72 (a) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,328 83,643 82,074 83,594 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.09 $ 0.50 Discontinued operations 0.14 0.11 0.26 0.20 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 0.11 (a) $ 0.48 $ 0.36 (a) $ 0.70

(a) Does not total due to rounding.





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





(In thousands) June 30

2019 December 31

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,094 $ 64,260 Restricted cash 2,985 2,886 Trade accounts receivable, net 333,357 246,427 Other receivables 53,019 53,770 Inventories 133,890 116,185 Current portion of contract assets 8,215 12,130 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 91,979 75,232 Other current assets 52,418 34,144 Total current assets 781,957 605,034 Property, plant and equipment, net 550,671 432,793 Right-of-use assets, net 44,145 — Goodwill 717,727 404,713 Intangible assets, net 326,688 69,207 Deferred income tax assets 16,764 48,551 Assets held-for-sale 74,743 55,331 Other assets 21,999 17,238 Total assets $ 2,534,694 $ 1,632,867 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 10,405 $ 10,078 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,840 6,489 Accounts payable 176,308 124,984 Acquisition consideration payable 39,182 — Accrued compensation 41,442 50,201 Income taxes payable 890 2,634 Insurance liabilities 40,664 40,774 Current portion of advances on contracts 45,787 29,407 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,960 — Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 38,077 39,410 Other current liabilities 120,051 113,019 Total current liabilities 532,606 416,996 Long-term debt 1,313,843 585,662 Insurance liabilities 19,721 19,575 Retirement plan liabilities 190,525 213,578 Advances on contracts 9,642 37,675 Operating lease liabilities 31,440 — Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 15,549 555 Other liabilities 72,254 45,450 Total liabilities 2,185,580 1,319,491 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 143,394 141,842 Additional paid-in capital 195,034 190,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (580,229 ) (567,107 ) Retained earnings 1,349,520 1,298,752 Treasury stock (807,003 ) (795,821 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders' equity 300,716 268,263 Noncontrolling interests 48,398 45,113 Total equity 349,114 313,376 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,534,694 $ 1,632,867





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,929 $ 42,711 $ 33,466 $ 62,288 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 29,653 30,587 59,857 62,005 Amortization 2,747 2,632 5,792 4,566 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (4,418 ) (4,295 ) (3,823 ) 340 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (50 ) — (70 ) — Other, net 2,840 1,093 2,561 3,037 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,764 ) (16,597 ) (27,034 ) (21,445 ) Inventories (6,049 ) 315 (20,497 ) (11,175 ) Contract assets (6,839 ) 4,305 (69 ) (1,393 ) Right-of-use assets 3,333 — 7,228 — Accounts payable 7,818 19 10,917 7,359 Accrued interest payable 196 (109 ) 285 (58 ) Accrued compensation 5,399 10,086 (14,525 ) (16,045 ) Advances on contracts (6,975 ) (5,768 ) (10,381 ) (13,116 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,981 ) — (6,894 ) — Retirement plan liabilities, net (3,743 ) (6,078 ) (13,146 ) (18,330 ) Other assets and liabilities (17,562 ) (3,959 ) (18,295 ) (11,334 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (9,466 ) 54,942 5,372 46,699 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (54,794 ) (29,599 ) (91,201 ) (56,496 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (585,165 ) (56,389 ) (584,485 ) (56,389 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 1,028 2,776 2,205 3,153 Purchase of intangible assets (525 ) — (525 ) — Net payments from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 3,400 880 (691 ) (2,942 ) Payments for interest rate swap terminations (2,758 ) — (2,758 ) — Net cash used by investing activities (638,814 ) (82,332 ) (677,455 ) (112,674 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 3,662 682 84 (2,977 ) Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 683,362 78,858 740,360 124,858 Reductions (1,633 ) (40,249 ) (3,333 ) (43,193 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (3,098 ) (4,609 ) (3,098 ) (4,609 ) Sale of noncontrolling interests — — 876 477 Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (2,930 ) (2,905 ) (11,167 ) (3,614 ) Deferred financing costs (9,464 ) (354 ) (9,464 ) (354 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 669,899 31,423 714,258 70,588 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (225 ) (4,473 ) (242 ) (3,735 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 21,394 (440 ) 41,933 878 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 87,685 67,527 67,146 66,209 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 109,079 $ 67,087 $ 109,079 $ 67,087





HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) (a)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income

(Loss) Revenues Operating

Income

(Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 269,338 $ 27,577 $ 272,320 $ 35,661 Harsco Clean Earth (a) — — — — Harsco Rail 81,560 9,443 67,552 8,618 Corporate — (19,221 ) 35 (6,215 ) Consolidated Totals $ 350,898 $ 17,799 $ 339,907 $ 38,064 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income

(Loss) Revenues Operating

Income

(Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 530,650 $ 52,074 $ 537,043 $ 63,396 Harsco Clean Earth (a) — — — — Harsco Rail 150,150 14,832 127,230 10,570 Corporate — (29,283 ) 74 (13,174 ) Consolidated Totals $ 680,800 $ 37,623 $ 664,347 $ 60,792

The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019. Revenues and operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are immaterial. The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six

Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ (0.04 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.09 $ 0.50 Corporate strategic costs (a) 0.15 — 0.18 — Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment

fees (b) 0.09 — 0.09 — Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts (c) 0.07 — 0.07 — Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (d) (0.05 ) — (0.04 ) — Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (e) 0.01 — 0.05 — Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (f) — — (0.03 ) — Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual (g) — (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) Altek acquisition costs (h) — 0.01 — 0.01 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (i) — 0.01 — 0.01 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (j) — (0.10 ) — (0.10 ) Taxes on above unusual items (k) (0.03 ) — (0.04 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.21 (l) $ 0.25 $ 0.36 (l) $ 0.38 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.16 Adjusted diluted earnings per share including discontinued operations $ 0.37

Costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q2 2019 $12.4 million pre-tax; six months 2019 $15.1 million pre-tax).

Costs at Corporate related to the unused bridge financing commitment and Term Loan B amendment (Q2 and six months 2019 $7.4 million pre-tax).

Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts related to a customer in the U.K. entering administration (Q2 and six months 2019 $5.4 million pre-tax).

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q2 2019 $3.9 million pretax; six months 2019 $3.5 million pre-tax). The Company adjusts Operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for the Altek acquisition because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations.

Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q2 2019 $1.2 million pre-tax; six months 2019 $3.8 million pre-tax).

Harsco Environmental Segment gain related to the liquidation of cumulative translation adjustment related to an exited country (six months 2019 $2.3 million pre-tax).

Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to previously accrued amounts related to the disposal of certain slag material in Latin America (Q2 and six months 2018 $3.2 million pre-tax).

Costs associated with the acquisition of Altek recorded in the Harsco Environmental Segment (Q2 and six months 2018 $0.8 million pretax) and at Corporate (Q2 and six months 2018 $0.4 million pretax).

Loss on early extinguishment of debt associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facility in order to reduce the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan Facility (Q2 and six months 2018 $1.0 million pre-tax).

Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of the Altek acquisition (Q2 and six months 2018 $8.3 million).

Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

Does not total due to rounding.

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations as reported $ 0.14 Transaction related costs (a) 0.08 Taxes on above unusual items (b) (0.02 ) Deferred tax asset adjustment (c) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations $ 0.16

Costs directly related to the sale of Harsco Industrial including (i) directly attributable transaction costs ($3.5 million pre-tax); and (ii) loss on termination of interest rate swaps directly attributable to the mandatory repayment of the Term Loan Facility ($2.7 million pre-tax).

Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

Adjustments to certain deferred tax asset values as a result of the disposal of the Industrial Segment ($3.3 million).

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment, which is now classified as discontinued operations. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three

Months

Ended September

30 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported (a) $ 0.29 Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before acquisition amortization expense 0.32 (b) Diluted earnings per share principally from the former Harsco Industrial Segment, excluding acquisition amortization expense 0.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations $ 0.42

Prior period amounts have been updated to reflect the former Harsco Industrial Segment as discontinued operations.

Does not total due to rounding.

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Twelve

Months

Ended December

31 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported (a) $ 1.20 Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (b) (0.04 ) Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (c) (0.04 ) Altek acquisition costs (d) 0.01 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (e) 0.01 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (f) 0.01 Taxes on above unusual items (g) (0.01 ) Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit (expense) (h) (0.18 ) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (i) (0.10 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 0.88 (j) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding acquisition amortization expense 0.94 (j) Diluted earnings per share from the former Harsco Industrial Segment, includes acquisition amortization expense 0.45 Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations $ 1.40 (j)

Prior period amounts have been updated to reflect the former Harsco Industrial Segment as discontinued operations.

Harsco Environmental adjustment to previously accrued amounts related to the disposal of certain slag material in Latin America ($3.2 million pre-tax).

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek ($2.9 million pre-tax). The Company adjusts Operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for the Altek acquisition because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations.

Costs associated with the acquisition of Altek recorded in the Harsco Environmental Segment ($0.8 million pretax) and at Corporate ($0.4 million pretax).

Loss on early extinguishment of debt associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facility in order to reduce the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan Facility ($1.0 million pre-tax).

Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment ($0.6 million pre-tax).

Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

The Company recorded a benefit (expense) as a result of revaluing net deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform ($15.4 million benefit).

Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of the Altek acquisition ($8.3 million).

Does not total due to rounding.

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Projected

Three Months

Ending

September 30 Projected

Twelve Months

Ending

December 31 2019 2019 Low High Low High Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a)(b) $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.63 $ 0.76 Corporate strategic and transaction related costs — — 0.19 0.19 Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees — — 0.09 0.09 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts — — 0.07 0.07 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.05 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability — — (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation — — (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Taxes on above unusual items — — (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 0.31 0.37 0.98 1.11 Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.04 0.04 0.14 0.14 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, before acquisition related amortization expense 0.35 0.41 1.12 1.25 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations before acquisition amortization expense (c) — — 0.26 0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 1.38 $ 1.51

Includes results for the Harsco Clean Earth Segment for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Excludes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment.

Includes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean

Earth (a) Harsco

Industrial (a) Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 27,577 $ — $ — $ 9,443 $ (19,221 ) $ 17,799 Corporate strategic costs — — — — 12,390 12,390 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 5,359 — — — — 5,359 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (3,879 ) — — — — (3,879 ) Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — — 1,152 — 1,152 Adjusted operating income (loss) 29,057 — — 10,595 (6,831 ) 32,821 Operating income in discontinued operations — — 20,413 — — 20,413 Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations $ 29,057 $ — $ 20,413 $ 10,595 $ (6,831 ) $ 53,234 Revenues as reported $ 269,338 $ — $ — $ 81,560 $ — $ 350,898 Revenues in discontinued operations — — 116,796 — — 116,796 Revenues including discontinued operations $ 269,338 $ — $ 116,796 $ 81,560 $ — $ 467,694 Adjusted operating margin (%) 10.8 % 13.0 % 9.4 % Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations 10.8 % 17.5 % 13.0 % 11.4 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2018: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 35,661 $ — $ — $ 8,618 $ (6,215 ) $ 38,064 Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (3,223 ) — — — — (3,223 ) Altek acquisition costs 753 — — — 431 1,184 Adjusted operating income (loss) 33,191 — — 8,618 (5,784 ) 36,025 Operating income in discontinued operations — — 15,561 — — 15,561 Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations $ 33,191 $ — $ 15,561 $ 8,618 $ (5,784 ) $ 51,586 Revenues as reported $ 272,320 $ — $ — $ 67,552 $ 35 $ 339,907 Revenues in discontinued operations — — 92,065 — — 92,065 Revenues including discontinued operations $ 272,320 $ — $ 92,065 $ 67,552 $ 35 $ 431,972 Adjusted operating margin (%) 12.2 % 12.8 % 10.6 % Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations 12.2 % 16.9 % 12.8 % 11.9 %

The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019. Revenues and operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are immaterial. The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company's management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relates principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean

Earth (a) Harsco

Industrial (a) Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Six Months Ended June 30, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 52,074 $ — $ — $ 14,832 $ (29,283 ) $ 37,623 Corporate strategic costs — — — — 15,129 15,129 Harsco Environmental provision for doubtful accounts 5,359 — — — — 5,359 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — — 3,800 — 3,800 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (3,510 ) — — — — (3,510 ) Harsco Environmental cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (2,271 ) — — — — (2,271 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 51,652 — — 18,632 (14,154 ) 56,130 Operating income in discontinued operations — — 38,834 — — 38,834 Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations $ 51,652 $ — $ 38,834 $ 18,632 $ (14,154 ) $ 94,964 Revenues as reported $ 530,650 $ — $ — $ 150,150 $ — $ 680,800 Revenues in discontinued operations — — 234,181 — — 234,181 Revenues including discontinued operations $ 530,650 $ — $ 234,181 $ 150,150 $ — $ 914,981 Adjusted operating margin (%) 9.7 % 12.4 % 8.2 % Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations 9.7 % 16.6 % 12.4 % 10.4 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2018: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 63,396 $ — $ — $ 10,570 $ (13,174 ) $ 60,792 Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (3,223 ) — — — — (3,223 ) Altek acquisition costs 753 — — — 431 1,184 Adjusted operating income (loss) 60,926 — — 10,570 (12,743 ) 58,753 Operating income in discontinued operations — — 29,373 — — 29,373 Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations $ 60,926 $ — $ 29,373 $ 10,570 $ (12,743 ) $ 88,126 Revenues as reported $ 537,043 $ — $ — $ 127,230 $ 74 $ 664,347 Revenues in discontinued operations — — 175,663 — — 175,663 Revenues including discontinued operations $ 537,043 $ — $ 175,663 $ 127,230 $ 74 $ 840,010 Adjusted operating margin (%) 11.3 % 8.3 % 8.8 % Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations 11.3 % 16.7 % 8.3 % 10.5 %

The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019. Revenues and operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are immaterial. The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company's management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relates principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco

Industrial (a) Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended September 30, 2018: Operating income (loss) as reported (b) $ 29,338 $ — $ 19,000 $ (6,579 ) $ 41,759 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability 412 — — — 412 Adjusted operating income (loss) 29,750 — 19,000 (6,579 ) 42,171 Acquisition amortization expense 1,872 — 71 — 1,943 Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense 31,622 — 19,071 (6,579 ) 44,114 Discontinued operations - Harsco Industrial including acquisition amortization expense — 15,802 — — 15,802 Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations $ 31,622 $ 15,802 $ 19,071 $ (6,579 ) $ 59,916

The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company's management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco

Industrial (a) Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 121,195 $ — $ 37,341 $ (27,839 ) $ 130,697 Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (3,223 ) — — — (3,223 ) Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (2,939 ) — — — (2,939 ) Altek acquisition costs 753 — — 431 1,184 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 640 — 640 Adjusted operating income (loss) 115,786 — 37,981 (27,408 ) 126,359 Acquisition amortization expense 5,553 — 306 — 5,859 Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense 121,339 — 38,287 (27,408 ) 132,218 Discontinued operations - Harsco Industrial before acquisition amortization expense — 62,036 — — 62,036 Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations $ 121,339 $ 62,036 $ 38,287 $ (27,408 ) $ 194,254

The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company's management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relates principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited)

Projected

Three Months

Ended Projected

Twelve Months

Ended September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 (In millions) Low High Low High Operating income (a) (b) $ 50 $ 55 $ 142 $ 152 Corporate strategic and transaction related costs — — 15 15 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts — — 5 5 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 1 1 5 5 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability — — (4 ) (4 ) Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation — — (2 ) (2 ) Adjusted operating income 51 56 161 171 Estimated acquisition amortization expense 5 5 15 15 Adjusted operating income before acquisition amortization expense 56 61 176 186 Operating income from the former Harsco Industrial Segment before acquisition amortization (c) — — 39 39 Adjusted operating income before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations $ 56 $ 61 $ 215 $ 225

Includes results for the Harsco Clean Earth Segment for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Excludes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment.

Includes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The Company's management believes Adjusted operating income before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Inclusive of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED HARSCO CLEAN EARTH SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE TO HARSCO CLEAN EARTH SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited)

Projected

Six Months Ended

December 31 2019 (In millions) Low High Harsco Clean Earth Segment operating income $ 25 $ 28 Add: Acquisition amortization expense 7 7 Adjusted Harsco Clean Earth Segment operating income before acquisition amortization expense $ 32 $ 35

The Company's management believes Adjusted Harsco Clean Earth Segment operating income before acquisition amortization expense, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Clean Earth Segment's future prospects. Exclusion of acquisition related amortization expense permits evaluation of comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (9,466 ) $ 54,942 $ 5,372 $ 46,699 Less capital expenditures (54,794 ) (29,599 ) (91,201 ) (56,496 ) Less purchase of intangible assets (525 ) — (525 ) — Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 2,527 295 3,370 535 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 1,028 2,776 2,205 3,153 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 15,990 — 15,990 — Free cash flow (45,240 ) 28,414 (64,789 ) (6,109 ) Add growth capital expenditures 18,086 4,458 30,603 12,142 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ (27,154 ) $ 32,872 $ (34,186 ) $ 6,033

Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's financial statements.

Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.

Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company's management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



Twelve

Months

Ended December

31 (In thousands) 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 192,022 Less capital expenditures (132,168 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 1,595 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 11,887 Free cash flow 73,336 Add growth capital expenditures 30,655 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ 103,991

Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's financial statements.

Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company's management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2019 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 187 $ 207 Less capital expenditures (161 ) (169 ) Plus total proceeds from asset sales and capital expenditures for strategic ventures 6 4 Transaction related expenses 23 23 Free cash flow 55 65 Add growth capital expenditures 70 70 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ 125 $ 135

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company's management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TO NET INCOME AS REPORTED (a) (Unaudited)



Trailing Twelve Months

for Period Ended June 30 (In thousands) 2019 2018 Net income as reported $ 116,191 $ 44,264 Corporate strategic costs 15,129 — Unused debt commitment and amendment fees 7,435 — Transaction-related costs for discontinued operations 6,268 — Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 4,440 — Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (6,449 ) — Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 5,359 — Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (2,271 ) — Harsco Environmental Segment bad debt expense — 4,589 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 3,299 Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual — (3,223 ) Altek acquisition costs — 1,184 Taxes on above unusual items (b) (4,920 ) (2,272 ) Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit (15,409 ) 48,680 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (3,252 ) (8,292 ) Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted 122,521 88,229 After-tax interest expense (c) 29,781 29,875 Net operating profit after tax as adjusted $ 152,302 $ 118,104 Average equity $ 317,987 $ 230,115 Plus average debt 701,088 626,590 Average capital $ 1,019,075 $ 856,705 Return on invested capital 14.9 % 13.8 %

Return on invested capital excluding unusual items is net income (loss) excluding unusual items, and after-tax interest expense, divided by average capital for the year. The Company uses a trailing twelve month average for computing average capital.

Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

The Company's effective tax rate approximated 23% for the trailing twelve months for the period ended June 30, 2019 and for the trailing twelve months for the period ended June 30, 2018, 37% was used for June 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017 and 23% was used for January 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018, on an adjusted basis, for interest expense.

The Company's management believes Return on invested capital, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital invested in the Company's business. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income or other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TO NET INCOME AS REPORTED (a) (Unaudited)



Year

Ended

December

31 (In thousands) 2018 Net income as reported $ 145,013 Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual (3,223 ) Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (2,939 ) Altek acquisition costs 1,184 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1,034 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 640 Taxes on above unusual items (b) (361 ) Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit (15,409 ) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (8,292 ) Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted 117,647 After-tax interest expense (c) 29,374 Net operating profit after tax as adjusted $ 147,021 Average equity $ 274,164 Plus average debt 635,491 Average capital $ 909,655 Return on invested capital 16.2 %

Return on invested capital excluding unusual items is net income excluding unusual items, and after-tax interest expense, divided by average capital for the year. The Company uses a trailing twelve month average for computing average capital.

Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

The Company's effective tax rate approximated 23% for the year ended December 31, 2018 on an adjusted basis, for interest expense.

The Company's management believes Return on invested capital, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital invested in the Company's business. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income or other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

















