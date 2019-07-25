Harrow Health to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019





NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) today announced it will release second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on the same day to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.



To participate in the call, please dial (844) 602-0380 for domestic callers or (862) 298-0970 for international callers. To listen to the webcast, please click here or visit the investor relations section of the Harrow Health website by clicking here. A dial in replay of the call will be available until September 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 domestically or (919) 882-2331 internationally and reference Replay ID: 51861. The webcast replay will be available until November 14, 2019.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including one of the nation's leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical businesses, ImprimisRx. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON), Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain 505(b)(2) drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting health care businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Jon Patton

jpatton@harrowinc.com

858-704-4587

Source: Harrow Health, Inc.

