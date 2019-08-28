Quantcast

Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Institutional investor meetings at Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston on September 4, 2019; and

     
  • A fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on September 5, 2019 at 1:25 p.m. ET / 10:25 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Harpoon Therapeutics' website at www.harpoontx.com.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC™) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Georgia Erbez

Chief Financial Officer

650-443-7400

media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858-356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Source: Harpoon Therapeutics

