Quantcast

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS ON JULY 23, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CDT 



MILWAUKEE, June 26, 2019 - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will release its second quarter financial results before market hours Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8 - 9 a.m. CDT. Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, and John Olin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Patricia Sweeney (414) 343-8199

Financial Contact: Shannon Burns (414) 343-8002

 

### (HOG-F)







This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Harley-Davidson, Inc via Globenewswire



This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HOG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7967.76
57.79  ▲  0.73%
DJIA 26526.58
-10.24  ▼  0.04%
S&P 500 2924.92
11.14  ▲  0.38%
Data as of Jun 27, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar