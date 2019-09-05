Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Quantcast

Milwaukee, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.375 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable September 27, 2019 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 17, 2019. 

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

