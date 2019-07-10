Harborside's KEY Takes Home a Top Spot at High Times Cannabis Cup Bay Area

Longstanding Bay Area Cannabis Company's In-House Brand Receives 3rd Place in Best Edibles Category for their Red Berry Fruit Jellies, plus Apex + Harborside Farms receive awards for collaborative products

OAKLAND, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic Northern California cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) has taken a top billing at the annual Cannabis Cup for its KEY brand. The Bay Area institution quietly launched the KEY brand last year, with high-quality and affordable products including flower, pre-rolled joints, fruit jellies, hard sweets, brownies, cookies and concentrates. Recently, KEY Red Berry Fruit Jellies took home the Third Place prize at the famed High Times Cannabis Cup Bay Area in the Edibles category. The winning confections are packed with juicy sweet strawberry and raspberry flavors, with ten 10mg-THC jellies per pack (for 100mg THC total). The KEY product line is available at Harborside retail locations and in nearly 70 dispensaries throughout the state of California.



KEY Takes Home a Top Spot at High Times Cannabis Cup Bay Area





Harborside is also delighted to share more High Times wins with Apex Extractions, whose extracts are sourced with cannabis from Harborside Farms. Apex's Sled Dawg was awarded First Place in the Indica Concentrates category at the High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal, and its Alien Rock Candy placed Third in the Vape Pen category at the Bay Area Cup. Harborside Farms is located in Salinas, CA and features light deprivation technology to maximize grow cycles, supplemental lighting to maximize yields and technologically advanced drying rooms (Darwin Chambers) to protect production quality.

"We are delighted to see both our KEY branded products and Harborside Farm source materials earning top accolades at one of the most prestigious competitions in the cannabis industry," says Andrew Berman, CEO of Harborside. "These awards are indicative of our ongoing commitment to producing trusted products, a pillar on which our business was built. We are excited to continue to innovate and offer our customers the best in clean, quality and affordable cannabis as we grow our product offerings though the KEY brand and forthcoming product lines."

Harborside recently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Since its founding in 2006, Harborside has maintained its promise to deliver Trust, Choice and Value to cannabis consumers, and continues to expand and offer quality products and education.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest, largest and most respected cannabis retailers in the world, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. In May 2019, Harborside completed a reverse takeover with Lineage Grow Company, and is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR."

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Mel Trecha

mel@mattio.com

724-513-9342

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/944a6e02-d36b-4e17-88ca-c109ef8849d5

Source: Harborside Inc.