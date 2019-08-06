Harborside Wins Three East Bay Express "Best of the East Bay" Awards



OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE:HBOR), announced today that it won three cannabis-related categories in the 2019 East Bay Express "Best of the East Bay" competition including Best Cannabis Dispensary, Best Cannabis Deals and Most Deluxe Cannabis Accessories. The awards were in the category of Goods & Services and were chosen by readers.



Harborside, known as one of the oldest and largest cannabis dispensaries in the world, is proud to be headquartered in Oakland. The dispensary has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers.

"We're honored to be recognized by the readers of East Bay Express," said Andrew Berman, CEO of Harborside. "We know that there is a growing choice in the cannabis market, and we remain committed to our core goal of making the best curated selection of cannabis available to all."

The East Bay Express is a weekly newspaper with a controlled circulation of 35,000. It is distributed widely throughout Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, including Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda.

The award comes on the heels of other prestigious recognitions for the dispensary. Harborside won "Best Dispensary in California" from the San Francisco Chronicle's GreenState Awards; "Best Place to Buy Cannabis in the East Bay" from San Francisco Magazine; and "100 Cannabis Leaders" from Green Entrepreneur.

