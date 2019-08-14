Harborside Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 29, 2019





OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE:HBOR), announced today that it will report its results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after the market closes.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) the following day on Friday, August 30, 2019. The conference call will be accessible on our corporate website at www.investharborside.com and by dialing 888-390-0605 (416-764-8609 for international callers) and providing conference ID 94887237. To ensure proper connection, it is advised to log on or dial in ten minutes prior to start time.

A recording of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time), September 13, 2019, by dialing 888-390-0541 (416-764-8677 for international callers) and providing playback passcode 887237, or by visiting www.investharborside.com.

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest, largest and most respected cannabis retailers in the world, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR".

