Harborside Inc. Enters Into Agreement with Mattio Communications



Longstanding Bay Area Cannabis Company Forms Partnership with one of the Cannabis Industry's Top Communications Firms

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic Northern California cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) ("Harborside" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mattio Communications ("Mattio") as its investor relations advisor, subject to certain customary regulatory approvals. Mattio is a New York-based communications firm which provides public and private cannabis companies with an array of services designed to maximize shareholder value through customized strategic investor relations programs (see https://www.mattio.com/). Harborside has also engaged Mattio to provide media and public relations support in an effort to build awareness of the Harborside brand and to capitalize on the Company's heritage as one of the oldest, largest and most respected cannabis retailers in the world.



"Partnering with Mattio is one of several moves we are making to increase engagement with our community of investors and an important piece of our broader action plan to drive the business forward. I also intend to remain highly accessible for shareholder communications, as I share the frustration and disappointment at our share price performance, which comes during a time of heightened scrutiny of cannabis equities. I want to assure everyone that Harborside management is working diligently to execute on our strategic plan which includes a combination of organic growth and potential M&A. We are also meeting with analysts to gain research coverage. I look forward to providing updates on our progress on these and other initiatives in the near future," said Andrew Berman, CEO of Harborside Inc.

Mattio Communications is a full-service communications firm specializing in the cannabis industry, with clients across the supply chain including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, finance, technology and ancillary services. The Green Report ranked Mattio Communications #1 among Cannabis PR firms in 2019.

Mattio will receive USD$15,000 per month for its services. The term of the engagement will be ongoing on a month-to-month basis. The agreement may be terminated by either party with sixty days' notice.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest, largest and most respected cannabis retailers in the world, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR."

Investor Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Matt Chesler, CFA

hbor@mattio.com

(646)415-8925

