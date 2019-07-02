Harborside Announces First Quarter Financial Results of Lineage Grow Company Ltd.





OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE:HBOR) Harborside Inc.("Harborside" or the "Company"), operator of the storied Harborside dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced the unaudited financial results of Lineage Grow Company Ltd. (now Harborside Inc.) for the three month period ended April 30, 2019. A copy of the unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts in this release are expressed in Canadian dollars.



About Harborside

Harborside Inc. is an iconic, vertically-integrated, California-centric cannabis company steeped heavily in the history of the California cannabis market and focused on providing its customers with trust, choice and value in its product offering. Harborside's mission is to consolidate its market share throughout California through both the focused acquisition of high-performing cannabis dispensaries and brands and the organic growth of its existing cannabis-related assets.

