Quantcast

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:HAFC) ("Hanmi"), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. 

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on July 23, 2019 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi's website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen

Investor Relations

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400

Source: Hanmi Bank

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HAFC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8153.77
44.68  ▲  0.55%
DJIA 26897.22
110.54  ▲  0.41%
S&P 500 2989.74
16.73  ▲  0.56%
Data as of Jul 3, 2019 | 11:52AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar