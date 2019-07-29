Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend



Company Has Paid an Uninterrupted Quarterly Dividend Since 1967

GULFPORT, Miss., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq:HWC) today announced that the company's board of directors approved a regular third quarter 2019 common stock cash dividend of $0.27 per share.



Approved during the July meeting of the company's board of directors, the regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2019.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

