Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares





TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation ("Hampton" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class A preferred share, payable on September 16, 2019, to Class A preferred shareholders of record as at the start of business on September 9, 2019.



The Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares, and preferred shares of Hampton are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "HFC" and "HFC.PR.A" respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Mackey

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Securities Limited

(416) 862-8696

