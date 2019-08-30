Quantcast

    Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 30, 2019, 04:19:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation ("Hampton" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class A preferred share, payable on September 16, 2019, to Class A preferred shareholders of record as at the start of business on September 9, 2019.

    The Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares, and preferred shares of Hampton are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "HFC" and "HFC.PR.A" respectively.

    For more information, please contact:

    Jason Mackey

    Chief Financial Officer

    Hampton Financial Corporation

    Hampton Securities Limited

    (416) 862-8696

    The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    Source: Hampton Financial Corporation

