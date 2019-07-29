Quantcast

See headlines for HFC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Filing of Financial Statements

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 07:03:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation ("Hampton" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2019 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, under the Corporation's profile. Note 5 to the Corporation's financial statements as filed addresses the terms of a transaction referred to in the Corporation's press release of April 30th, 2019.

    About Hampton Financial Corporation

    The Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, HSL, is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares, and preferred shares of Hampton are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "HFC" and "HFC.PR.A" respectively.

    For more information, please contact:

    Joe Pavao

    President & Chief Operating Officer

    Hampton Financial Corporation

    Hampton Securities Limited

    (416) 862-7800

    The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    Source: Hampton Financial Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: HFC, HFC-PA




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8293.33
    -36.88  ▼  0.44%
    DJIA 27221.35
    28.90  ▲  0.11%
    S&P 500 3020.97
    -4.89  ▼  0.16%
    Data as of Jul 29, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar