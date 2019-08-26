Quantcast

See headlines for HMMR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp to Close Acquisition of American Network, Inc.

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 09:45:00 AM EDT


    PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB:HMMR) announced the closing date for the acquisition on all of the equity of American Network, Inc. a New York CLEC. Hammer obtained all of the regulatory approvals and the acquisition will close on September 1, 2019. "Continuing to expand the footprint of our platform will be key to our success in rolling out our Everything Wireless strategy in the United States," said Erik Levitt, Hammer's CEO. Hammer announced earlier this year that it will re-enter the U.S. market in Huntsville Alabama, and has been investigating its implementation options.

    Hammer already has substantial client assets in its underlying platform in New York and New Jersey, where its subsidiaries hold CLEC licenses.

    Hammer acquired all of the equity of American Network is exchange for common stock and payables associated with the expenses of the transaction. The acquisition is non-dilutive to common shareholders.

    About Hammer

    Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer's "Everything Wireless" go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Frank Pena at fpena@hammerfiber.com.

    Source: Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp d/b/a Hammer Communications

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: HMMR




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7801.15
    49.38  ▲  0.64%
    DJIA 25766.69
    137.79  ▲  0.54%
    S&P 500 2861.31
    14.20  ▲  0.50%
    Data as of Aug 26, 2019 | 10:36AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar