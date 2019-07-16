Hammer Expands its SMS and Over-the-Top Services





PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp's (OTCQB:HMMR) announced today that it has expanded its Over-the-Top services. The 1P-SMSC, offered by Hammer's subsidiary, 1stPoint Communications continues to experience rapid growth, adding three new Hosted SMSC customers in the past month alone. Customers include a wholesale CLEC with over 50 million numbers for which 1stPoint will provide SMS enablement, a well established nationwide unified communications provider and a smaller regional service provider in the New York metro area. Hammer recently announced the expansion of its international messaging footprint, with coverage in markets such as Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Israel, where Hammer subscribers can enjoy voice, text, video, conferencing and collaboration capabilities. Hammer will be expanding its OTT offerings to include MMS capabilities in the coming quarter.



"The underlying platform for our Everything Wireless strategy, which includes our wholesale voice, wholesale SMS and hosting services will continue to provide revenue to Hammer as we finalize the construction of our fixed wireless networks in West Africa and the Caribbean," said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer's COO, who is responsible for marketing and product development for Hammer's OTT services. "Our 1P-SMSC and related services provide high margin, sustainable revenue and are a critical part of our long term strategy to provide value to fixed wireless subscribers in the future."

Hammer will provide high-speed fixed wireless services to its subscribers using its licensed patented Air© Technology and leverage its capabilities as a mobile network operator to provide value added services to its fixed wireless subscribers worldwide. "It is not only important to provide high speed access to customers in the West African, Caribbean and US markets, but also to provide services on that network that the global citizen will consume," said Erik Levitt, Hammer's CEO. "We have the opportunity to expand the traditional role of the Internet Service Provider in the digital age. We believe that enhanced services such as multi-media texting, RCS, mobile payment services, the next generation of crypto currencies and digital identity will be the domain of the network service providers in the long term. The underlying service provider has a distinct advantage in providing those services," added Levitt.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer's "Everything Wireless" go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Source: Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp d/b/a Hammer Communications