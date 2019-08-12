Hammer Announces Completion of First West Africa Market: Freetown, Sierra Leone





PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp's (OTCQB:HMMR) announced that its subsidiary in Sierra Leone, Hammer Wireless (SL) Ltd., completed construction of its first network deployment in Freetown, the country's capital city. The first sector is operational and two additional sectors are planned for rapid deployment, which will provide coverage for the majority of the city, which has a population of over 1.1 million.



"We are very proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Cothill, Hammer's Chairman, who is responsible for overseeing the operations in West Africa on behalf of Hammer's Board. A native of South Africa, Mr. Cothill has over 30 years of experience working on the African sub-continent. "We look forward to executing on the Board's vision in Sierra Leone." Hammer has begun marketing its business class Internet services on its high speed network, which includes products with download speeds capable of exceeding 100 megabits per second. Hammer leverages the patented Air© Technology to offer a very efficient infrastructure that can deliver very high speed service over long distances, making it more efficient than other modern network technologies, including many planned 5G implementations.

"We already have salespeople on the ground, working on capitalizing on our investment in the market," said Ahmed Lamin, Hammer's local Managing Director, who is responsible for operations, accounting and finance for the subsidiary. "We have a strong team and the support of an involved local Board of Directors to accomplish our objectives."

"We are very pleased with the progress. We have established the foundation in the region and are looking forward to rapid expansion in other countries, with innovative products to serve our clients with the latest state-of-the-art technologies," said Eric Maire, the Executive Chairman of Telecom Financial Services SA ("TFS") in Switzerland, who has provided the operational capital and the management of the project to date. "The wireless network provides the ideal platform for our digital transformation projects."

"This deployment will be the template for Hammer's operations worldwide, including the United States and the Caribbean markets," said Erik Levitt, Hammer's CEO. Hammer announced its plans to begin offering services in the United States and the Caribbean earlier in 2019, alongside the deployment in Sierra Leone. "This is a very important milestone for Hammer as we can now begin to focus on organic growth of our Fixed Wireless business, the principal pillar in our Everything Wireless strategy."

The "Everything Wireless" strategy includes the high speed fixed wireless business, mobile networking such as LTE and Wifi, Over-the-Top (OTT) technology such as voice, SMS, IOT, multimedia services and digital services such as crypto-currency, and Smart City. The platform for its strategy is its voice and SMS network and its data center hosting infrastructure. "All of our businesses are aligned to provide the global citizen the network and the services that they need as we continue to move toward the global goal of a fully digital society," added Levitt. "Hammer intends to be a leader in helping nations worldwide fulfill their ICT initiatives."

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer's "Everything Wireless" go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events, and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Source: Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp d/b/a Hammer Communications