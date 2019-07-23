Hammer and LivePerson Announce Integration to Deliver Conversational Commerce





PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp's (OTCQB:HMMR) announced that it will provide its customers conversational communication and digital commerce services in collaboration with LivePerson, Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce. Hammer will begin to offer LiveEngage to its retail customers, and LivePerson will leverage Hammer's worldwide SMS network to expand its messaging distribution capabilities.

"LiveEngage is the premier customer communications platform in the market," said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer's COO, who is responsible for marketing and product development for Hammer's OTT services. "The platform will provide Hammer users access to the investment that LivePerson has made in customer engagement, while leveraging our global messaging infrastructure."

"Brand to customer conversations continue to rapidly move to messaging channels," said Andrew Lezon, Senior Director, Channel Sales and Partner Programs at LivePerson. "With Hammer's global reach and reputation as an innovator of digital technologies, we're excited to bring conversational commerce to their growing client base."

Hammer brands, including 1stPoint Communications, Hammer Wireless and HiWAAY Information Services will offer these services across multiple markets, including the United States, West Africa and the Caribbean. "LivePerson has an incredible track record in the marketplace and their robust LiveEngage platform will help Hammer's customers grow their E-commerce business," said Erik Levitt, Hammer's CEO. "Communication and content in all its forms should be the domain of the telecommunications carrier in the digital age. We want to deliver a suite of content and services on our network that will help our clients grow their business and be part of a greater solution to achieve tremendous social impact."

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer's "Everything Wireless" go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Source: Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp d/b/a Hammer Communications