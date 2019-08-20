Quantcast

    Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q2 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 27, 2019

    August 20, 2019


    BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading worldwide provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 before market open on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company's website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

    The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-855-223-7309 in North America, or 647-788-4929 from other locations, and requesting Conference ID 4780266. A recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne's website shortly after the call.

    About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

    Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne's customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

    Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

     
    For more information, please contact:
     
    David Wolf, President & CEO   Michael Bruns, CFO
    Hamilton Thorne Ltd.   Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
    978-921-2050   978-921-2050
    ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd   ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd
         
    Glen Akselrod    
    Bristol Investor Relations    
    905-326-1888    
    glen@bristolir.com    
         

    Source: Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

