Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on August 6, 2019





BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.



Hamilton Lane will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 6 to discuss the results for the first fiscal quarter. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, investors within the United States may also dial (833) 231-8267 and international callers may dial (647) 689-4112. The conference ID is 8688684.

It is suggested that participants sign in to the webcast and/or conference call by 10:45 a.m. ET on August 6 to register attendance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton LaneInvestor Relations website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 27 years, the firm currently employs approximately 370 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $484 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of March 31, 2019, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Investor Contact

John Oh

joh@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6026

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 212 752 7853

Source: Hamilton Lane Incorporated