Hallmark Financial Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by Significantly Higher Earnings and Book Value Per Share Growth

(Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ in millions: Net Income $ 13.0 $ 5.1 $ 28.1 $ 5.7 Operating Earnings (1) $ 7.6 $ 4.7 $ 13.2 $ 9.1 $ per diluted share: Net Income $ 0.71 $ 0.28 $ 1.54 $ 0.31 Operating Earnings (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 0.73 $ 0.50 (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):



Gross premiums written increased 26% to $218.2 million



Net premiums written increased 38% to $123.8 million



Net combined ratio improved to 94.5% compared to 97.0%



Net income of $13.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share



Operating earnings of $7.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)



Net investment gains of $6.8 million, including $0.1 million in net realized gains and a $6.7 million increase in net unrealized gains, compared to net investment gains of $0.5 million



Year-to-Date June 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):



Gross premiums written increased 24% to $405.6 million



Net premiums written increased 33% to $241.2 million



Net combined ratio improved to 95.4% compared to 97.1%



Net income of $28.1 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share



Operating earnings of $13.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)



Net investment gains of $18.8 million, including $4.2 million in net realized gains and a $14.6 million increase in net unrealized gains, compared to net investment losses of $4.3 million



Annualized return on beginning stockholders' equity of 22%



Annualized operating return on beginning tangible equity of 12.6%, driven by strong underwriting results (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)



Book value per share grew 12% over prior year and 13% year-to-date to $15.98

Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change ($ in thousands, unaudited) Gross premiums written 218,236 173,219 26 % 405,552 326,724 24 % Net premiums written 123,843 89,846 38 % 241,246 181,279 33 % Net premiums earned 106,499 90,978 17 % 205,529 182,925 12 % Investment income, net of expenses 5,412 4,406 23 % 10,523 8,846 19 % Investment gains (losses), net 6,817 533 1,179 % 18,754 (4,302 ) 536 % Net income 13,029 5,090 156 % 28,054 5,737 389 % Operating earnings (1) 7,644 4,669 64 % 13,238 9,136 45 % Net income per share - basic $ 0.72 $ 0.28 157 % $ 1.55 $ 0.32 384 % Net income per share - diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.28 154 % $ 1.54 $ 0.31 397 % Operating earnings per share - diluted (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.26 62 % $ 0.73 $ 0.50 46 % Book value per share $ 15.98 $ 14.23 12 % (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below



Management Commentary

Overview

Naveen Anand, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The second quarter 2019 results reflect our continued positive momentum as we effectively execute our strategy of building a national specialty business. Operating earnings increased by 64% over the comparable prior year period driven by continued improvement in underwriting results and increased premiums in our specialty markets. For the second quarter, our net combined ratio improved to 94.5% from 97.0% last year. Annualized operating return on tangible equity improved to 12.6%. Rate increases across most of our portfolio were strong and a key contributor to our growth in gross premiums written, along with new business, driven by sharp increase in submissions.

Premiums / Segment Overview

Mr. Anand continued, "These rate increases materialized in our Specialty Commercial Segment, which grew second quarter gross premiums written by 27% over last year and achieved a second quarter net combined ratio of 91.8% versus 95.2% last year. For the quarter, we achieved written rate increases in the double digits, driven by commercial auto as well as most of our E&S lines. Submissions increased over 25% as compared to the first six months of 2018 in the Specialty Commercial Segment. E&S property, commercial auto, E&S casualty and professional liability product lines saw the largest increases in submissions reflecting the market dislocation in these lines. The environment in primary commercial auto remains challenging from a severity perspective and we continue to make strides in improving risk selection, culling our portfolio and increasing rates to exceed rising loss trends.

"Our Personal Segment produced a second quarter 91.5% net combined ratio compared to 105.1% last year. Our Standard Commercial Segment grew second quarter gross written premiums by $0.3 million compared to the prior year. This segment produced a second quarter net combined ratio of 94.2% which included 4.0% attributable to catastrophe losses," concluded Mr. Anand.

Executive Chairman's Remarks

Mark E. Schwarz, Executive Chairman of Hallmark Financial, stated, "Book value per share increased 13% to $15.98 during the first six months of 2019, a high-water mark for the Company, driven largely by an increase in the market valuation of our investment portfolio, particularly equities, as well as strong operating earnings. Our net investment income was $10.5 million for the first six months of 2019, representing a 19% increase compared to the prior year period. Our total investments and cash increased 5% during the first six months of 2019 to $700.9 million or $38.67 per share."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Review

Gross Premiums Written

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Hallmark Financial's gross premiums written were $218.2 million and $405.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 26% and 24%, respectively, from the $173.2 million and $326.7 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2018.

Net Premiums Written

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Hallmark Financial's net premiums written were $123.8 million and $241.2 million, respectively, representing an increase of 38% and 33%, respectively, from the $89.8 million and $181.3 million in net premiums written for the same periods of 2018. The increase in net premiums written for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to premium growth in both the Specialty Commercial and Personal Segments, as well as increased net retention of business in the Personal Segment.

Net Premiums Earned

Hallmark Financial's net premiums earned were $106.5 million and $205.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $91.0 million and $182.9 million for the same periods in 2018.

Pre-Tax Income

Hallmark Financial had pre-tax income of $16.5 million and $35.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $6.4 million and $7.2 million reported during the same periods in 2018.

The improvement in income before tax for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was largely due to increased net unrealized gains on our equity and other investments of $6.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively, as compared to an increase in net unrealized gains of $0.2 million and a decrease in net unrealized gains of $4.7 million reported for the same periods in 2018. Also contributing to the improvement in income before tax for the quarter and year-to-date was increased net premiums earned, higher finance charges and higher net investment income. Year-to-date net realized gains of $4.2 million as compared to $0.4 million for the comparable prior year period also contributed to the improvement in year-to-date income before tax.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses ("LAE") and Net Combined Ratio

These increases in revenue were partially offset by increased losses and LAE for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 of $9.6 million and $16.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods due primarily to increased net premiums earned.

Hallmark Financial reported $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $5.0 million and $4.5 million, respectively, of unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development during the same periods of 2018.

Hallmark Financial had a net loss ratio of 68.8% and 69.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 70.0% and 69.6% reported during the same periods in 2018. Catastrophe losses contributed 1.9% and 2.0% to the net loss ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 2.2% and 1.6% for the same periods of the prior year.

The expense ratio was 25.7% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 27.0% and 27.5% reported during the same periods in 2018. The Company reported a net combined ratio of 94.5% and 95.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 97.0% and 97.1% during the same periods in 2018.

Net Income

Hallmark Financial reported net income of $13.0 million and $28.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $5.1 million and $5.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

On a diluted basis per share, the Company reported net income of $0.71 per share and $1.54 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $0.28 per share and $0.31 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company's definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses from GAAP net income. Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company's core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Weighted Income Less Tax Net Average Diluted ($ in thousands) Before Tax Effect After Tax Shares Diluted Per Share Second Quarter 2019 Reported GAAP measures $ 16,484 $ 3,455 $ 13,029 18,251 $ 0.71 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (6,817 ) $ (1,432 ) $ (5,385 ) 18,251 $ (0.30 ) Operating earnings $ 9,667 $ 2,023 $ 7,644 18,251 $ 0.42 Second Quarter 2018 Reported GAAP measures $ 6,372 $ 1,282 $ 5,090 18,174 $ 0.28 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (533 ) $ (112 ) $ (421 ) 18,174 $ (0.02 ) Operating earnings $ 5,839 $ 1,170 $ 4,669 18,174 $ 0.26 Year-to-Date 2019 Reported GAAP measures $ 35,402 $ 7,348 $ 28,054 18,250 $ 1.54 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (18,754 ) $ (3,938 ) $ (14,816 ) 18,250 $ (0.81 ) Operating earnings $ 16,648 $ 3,410 $ 13,238 18,250 $ 0.73 Year-to-Date 2018 Reported GAAP measures $ 7,181 $ 1,444 $ 5,737 18,230 $ 0.31 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 4,302 $ 903 $ 3,399 18,230 $ 0.19 Operating earnings $ 11,483 $ 2,347 $ 9,136 18,230 $ 0.50

Operating return on beginning tangible equity is calculated as operating earnings divided by GAAP equity at the beginning of the period excluding goodwill. Management believes that operating return on beginning tangible equity provides useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's core insurance operations relative to its core shareholder equity exclusive of non-depreciable goodwill from prior acquisitions. Return on beginning equity is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating return on beginning tangible equity. A reconciliation of operating return on beginning tangible equity to return on beginning equity is presented below.



Year-to-date 2019 net income 28,054 a Excluded investment gains, net of tax (14,816 ) Year-to-date 2019 operating earnings 13,238 b Annualized year-to-date 2019 net income 56,108 (a x 2) Annualized year-to-date 2019 operating earnings 26,476 (b x 2) Beginning GAAP equity 255,532 c Reverse goodwill (44,695 ) Beginning tangible equity 210,837 d Annualized return on beginning GAAP equity 22.0 % (a x 2) / c Annualized operating return on beginning tangible equity 12.6 % (b x 2) / d





About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services over $650 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company's products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except par value) Jun. 30 Dec. 31 ASSETS 2019 2018 Investments: (unaudited) Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $530,516 in 2019 and $550,268 in 2018) $ 533,148 $ 545,870 Equity securities (cost: $68,709 in 2019 and $68,709 in 2018) 94,012 80,896 Other investment (cost: $3,763 in 2019 and $3,763 in 2018) 2,585 1,148 Total investments 629,745 627,914 Cash and cash equivalents 67,670 35,594 Restricted cash 3,486 4,877 Ceded unearned premiums 150,883 133,031 Premiums receivable 144,674 119,778 Accounts receivable 1,332 1,619 Receivable for securities 2,581 3,369 Reinsurance recoverable 300,155 252,029 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,308 14,291 Goodwill 44,695 44,695 Intangible assets, net 6,323 7,555 Deferred federal income taxes, net - 4,983 Prepaid expenses 3,282 2,588 Other assets 30,634 12,571 Total Assets $ 1,405,768 $ 1,264,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Revolving credit facility payable $ 30,000 $ 30,000 Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $872 in 2019 and $898 in 2018) 55,830 55,804 Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 551,543 527,247 Unearned premiums 351,630 298,061 Reinsurance balances payable 73,977 67,328 Current federal income tax payable 870 4 Deferred federal income taxes, net 143 - Pension liability 1,946 2,018 Payable for securities 3,167 698 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 47,126 28,202 Total Liabilities 1,116,232 1,009,362 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2019 and 2018 3,757 3,757 Additional paid-in capital 122,778 123,168 Retained earnings 189,249 161,195 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,047 ) (6,660 ) Treasury stock (2,749,738 shares in 2019 and 2,846,131 shares in 2018), at cost (25,201 ) (25,928 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 289,536 255,532 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,405,768 $ 1,264,894





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross premiums written $ 218,236 $ 173,219 $ 405,552 $ 326,724 Ceded premiums written (94,393 ) (83,373 ) (164,306 ) (145,445 ) Net premiums written 123,843 89,846 241,246 181,279 Change in unearned premiums (17,344 ) 1,132 (35,717 ) 1,646 Net premiums earned 106,499 90,978 205,529 182,925 Investment income, net of expenses 5,412 4,406 10,523 8,846 Investment gains (losses), net 6,817 533 18,754 (4,302 ) Finance charges 1,797 1,161 3,531 2,201 Commission and fees 364 1,032 657 1,735 Other income 14 15 30 61 Total revenues 120,903 98,125 239,024 191,466 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 73,226 63,648 143,313 127,323 Operating expenses 29,336 26,360 56,582 53,573 Interest expense 1,240 1,128 2,493 2,155 Amortization of intangible assets 617 617 1,234 1,234 Total expenses 104,419 91,753 203,622 184,285 Income before tax 16,484 6,372 35,402 7,181 Income tax expense 3,455 1,282 7,348 1,444 Net income $ 13,029 $ 5,090 $ 28,054 $ 5,737 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.28 $ 1.55 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.28 $ 1.54 $ 0.31





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data Three Months Ended Jun. 30 Specialty Commercial Segment Standard Commercial Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written $ 172,940 $ 136,079 $ 21,835 $ 21,574 $ 23,461 $ 15,566 $ - $ - $ 218,236 $ 173,219 Ceded premiums written (83,370 ) (72,083 ) (7,170 ) (2,645 ) (3,853 ) (8,645 ) - - (94,393 ) (83,373 ) Net premiums written 89,570 63,996 14,665 18,929 19,608 6,921 - - 123,843 89,846 Change in unearned premiums (20,216 ) 2,333 1,611 (824 ) 1,261 (377 ) - - (17,344 ) 1,132 Net premiums earned 69,354 66,329 16,276 18,105 20,869 6,544 - - 106,499 90,978 Total revenues 73,592 72,081 17,310 19,247 23,116 7,916 6,885 (1,119 ) 120,903 98,125 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 48,374 48,352 10,613 10,621 14,239 4,675 - - 73,226 63,648 Pre-tax income (loss) 10,427 8,770 2,057 2,656 2,441 (1 ) 1,559 (5,053 ) 16,484 6,372 Net loss ratio (1) 69.7 % 72.9 % 65.2 % 58.7 % 68.2 % 71.4 % 68.8 % 70.0 % Net expense ratio (1) 22.1 % 22.3 % 29.0 % 33.2 % 23.3 % 33.7 % 25.7 % 27.0 % Net combined ratio (1) 91.8 % 95.2 % 94.2 % 91.9 % 91.5 % 105.1 % 94.5 % 97.0 % Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (3,277 ) (5,849 ) 1,778 507 29 359 - - (1,470 ) (4,983 )





(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data Six Months Ended Jun. 30 Specialty Commercial Segment Standard Commercial Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written $ 307,339 $ 250,892 $ 47,363 $ 44,371 $ 50,850 $ 31,461 $ - $ - $ 405,552 $ 326,724 Ceded premiums written (140,731 ) (122,741 ) (15,273 ) (5,200 ) (8,302 ) (17,504 ) - - (164,306 ) (145,445 ) Net premiums written 166,608 128,151 32,090 39,171 42,548 13,957 - - 241,246 181,279 Change in unearned premiums (33,066 ) 5,868 1,560 (3,199 ) (4,211 ) (1,023 ) - - (35,717 ) 1,646 Net premiums earned 133,542 134,019 33,650 35,972 38,337 12,934 - - 205,529 182,925 Total revenues 141,559 145,205 35,683 38,122 42,599 15,536 19,183 (7,397 ) 239,024 191,466 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 94,323 95,895 22,264 22,301 26,726 9,127 - - 143,313 127,323 Pre-tax income (loss) 18,395 18,528 3,564 3,975 4,014 (23 ) 9,429 (15,299 ) 35,402 7,181 Net loss ratio (1) 70.6 % 71.6 % 66.2 % 62.0 % 69.7 % 70.6 % 69.7 % 69.6 % Net expense ratio (1) 22.2 % 23.0 % 29.7 % 33.2 % 22.8 % 34.6 % 25.7 % 27.5 % Net combined ratio (1) 92.8 % 94.6 % 95.9 % 95.2 % 92.5 % 105.2 % 95.4 % 97.1 % Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (5,203 ) (6,861 ) 3,583 1,560 216 848 - - (1,404 ) (4,453 )





(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

