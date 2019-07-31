Quantcast

Hallmark Financial Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. ("Hallmark Financial") (NASDAQ:HALL), a specialty property and casualty insurance company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  Hallmark will discuss these results in its first quarterly conference call the following morning (Thursday, August 8, 2019) at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). 

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-7181 or (201) 689-8047 with the passcode "Hallmark Financial", or by visiting Hallmark Financial's website at www.hallmarkgrp.com. Please access the call at least 5 minutes before the start time to register and ensure that the necessary software is installed.

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform.  With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services over $650 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets.  Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL".  

Investor Contact

David Webb

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

dwebb@hallmarkgrp.com

817.348.1600

 

Source: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.

