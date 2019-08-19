GWG Holdings Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)





MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GWGH) today announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, as anticipated, on August 16, 2019, informing the Company that it was not in compliance with the filing requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as it has not yet filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was due on August 14, 2019.



The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As disclosed in its Notification of Late Filing pursuant to Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, filed on August 15, 2019, GWGH's inability to timely file the Form 10-Q was due to the timing of the GWGH's recent transition to a new independent registered public accounting firm, Whitley Penn LLP, and GWGH's continued evaluation of the appropriate accounting treatment for the purchase and contribution transaction completed in April 2019.

Nasdaq's letter provides that GWGH has until October 15, 2019 to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's filing requirements for continued listing. If GWGH submits an acceptable compliance plan, Nasdaq is permitted to grant an extension of up to 180 days from the Form 10-Q's filing due date for GWGH to regain compliance with Nasdaq's filing requirements for continued listing.

The Company anticipates that it will regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements upon filing its Form 10-Q within the 60-day period, and that regaining compliance within the 60-day period will eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

