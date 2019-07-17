GWG Holdings Added to the Russell 2000 Index





MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced that the company was added to the Russell 2000® Index when Russell Investments reconstituted its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes, effective July 1, 2019.



The Russell 2000 measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is considered an important bellwether for the U.S. economy. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index is primarily determined by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes and the list is reconstituted each year from the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 10, ranked by total market capitalization.

"We are pleased that our market capitalization has grown in size sufficiently to qualify for inclusion in the Russell 2000," said Murray Holland, GWGH's Chief Executive Officer. "Inclusion in this important index will bring increased visibility to the company as we build our unique platform providing liquidity to owners of alternative assets."

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell's suite of index offerings.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $593 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.05 billion in face value of policy benefits as of December 31, 2018. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

