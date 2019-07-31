Gulf Island Announces Project Award





HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI) announced today that it has received an award for the construction of a (70) seventy vehicle ferry from the Texas Department of Transportation. Delivery is scheduled for late 2021. The ferry will operate between Galveston and Bolivar Island, Texas.



"I am pleased to have been selected to build this ferry for the Texas Department of Transportation," said Kirk Meche, Gulf Island's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is another example of our commitment to diversify outside of our traditional oil and gas markets to provide opportunities for our employees and returns for our shareholders."

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management, installation, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard and Services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and operating facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information

Kirk J. Meche Westley S. Stockton Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 713.714.6100 713.714.6100

Cautionary Statement

