Gulf Island Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 04:10:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI) will report second quarter 2019 results after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.800.353.6461 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management, installation, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard and Services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information  
   
Kirk J. Meche Westley S. Stockton
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
713.714.6100 713.714.6100



Source: Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GIFI




