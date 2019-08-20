GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp(OTCQB:GTXO) ("the Company"), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS, people and asset tracking Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), today announced a summary for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $842k compared to approximately $147k for the comparable period in the prior year for an increase of approximately $695k, or approximately 472%.

Gross Profit Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 92% compared to 71% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase in margin is primarily due to the increase in higher margin IP licensing, subscription services and military sales and service revenue during these periods.

Gain from Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $412k as compared to ($248k) for the comparable period in the prior year.

Total Revenue increased 472% over comparable 2018 period

IP Revenue increased 5,172% over comparable 2018 period

G&A decreased 27% over comparable 2018 period

Derivative and Amortization Expenses decreased 90% over comparable 2018 period

Net Income increased 154% from 2018, reflecting a profitable quarter

No Dilutive Financing

Six Month Financial Highlights

Overall Revenue increased 169% over 2018 comparable period

IP Licensing revenue increased 2,671% from 2018

G&A decreased 11% from 2018

Gross Margin, increased from 67% to 89%

Derivative and Amortization Expenses decreased 70%

Loss from Operations decreased 99% from 2018

Net Loss decreased 81%

First & Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights and Developments

Completed the sale and licensing of GPS assets and Intellectual Property to Inpixon ( NASDAQ: INPX)

Completed delivery of initial order from Hill Air Force Base.

Expanded GPS SmartSole distribution across Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and U.K.

Overall Subscribers increased 42% over 2018 comparable period

International Subscribers increased 44% over 2018 comparable period

Domestic Subscribers increased 38% over 2018 comparable period

Increased IP revenues - Signed 3 patent license agreements in Q1, signed 3 in Q2, expect to sign several more in Q3

Launched new NFC Temperature Trackers

Began NFC pilot programs

Management commentary:Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

As highlighted above, we had a very significant and profitable quarter with $844,000 in revenues and $371,000 in profits. We saw double and triple digit increases in all the metrics we measure - revenues, subscribers, margins, profits, while our cost of operations remained steady, cash received in operations was positive, SG&A and net losses decreased.

Revenues as a whole in Q2 2019 increased by 472% or $694,857 in comparison to Q2 2018. The big catalyst this quarter was the Inpixon transaction and other IP licensing revenues which increased 5,172% or $646,500 and even though we don't expect mid 6 figure IP income every quarter, the IP licensing part of our business is gaining momentum and we do expect to see continued growth this year. Service income increased by 81% or $43,912 as we continue to grow our subscriber base, and product revenues had a small increase of 6% or $4,444 over Q2 2018. We also saw a reduction in operational expenses and took on no new dilutive financing. Worth noting, even without the Inpixon transaction this quarter our revenues would still have been up approximately 30% over the 2018 comparable period.

In addition to a very strong IP licensing quarter, our overall subscribers increased by 42.5%, (38% domestically and 44% internationally). Military sales increased 30% and hardware sales had a slight 6% increase. We also added a new distribution channel through an agreement with Phoniro, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy, a leader in providing digital health care solutions to seniors across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and U.K. We successfully delivered our first order to Hill Air Force Base, continued to support Edwards Air Force Base and continued to work with the Sri Lanka government.

In the spirit of exploring new opportunities, we started a new R&D project with our Canadian distributor to embed our tracking technology inside custom handmade orthotic insoles in order to enter a high-end and high price point specialized footwear market across Canada. We also began piloting our new Near Field Communication (NFC) Temperature Trackers. These tags provide real-time temperature sensing and data logging across the supply chain necessary with transportation of perishables such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, live organs and other temperature sensitive products that can be negatively affected by temperature conditions in transit. The data can be read by an NFC-enabled smartphone, which eliminates the use of special costly equipment and with our built-in security measures can be uploaded to our server in order to prevent unauthorized modification of data logs, allowing brands, retailers, and distributors to verify the quality of their perishable goods in transit, by confirming that temperature-sensitive products were shipped properly. This is still a new business silo we are exploring but we see this technology and market as a natural extension into the world of tracking, which takes us beyond humans and high value assets.

In summary, the first half of 2019 was a transformative period for GTX Corp and we expect these fundamental building blocks to position the Company for growth, during the second half of 2019. As we pointed out in our previous quarterly summary, management is focused on building high-margin, recurring revenues from service subscriptions, IP licensing and introducing to the market place new innovative technologies that produce a positive impact on society.

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which has an extensive patent portfolio, is a proud U.S. military contractor and has multiple wearable tracking products sold through its online store, Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors servicing customers across the globe.

