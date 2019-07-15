GTEC Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders





Kelowna, BC, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:GTEC)(OTCQB:GGTTF)(FRA:1BUP) ("GTEC" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Friday, July 12, 2019, at which all director nominees were unanimously elected as directors of the Company and all other resolutions were passed as set out below.



42,220,329 shares were represented at the meeting, all voted unanimously for each of the directors, being Norton Singhavon, Michael Blady, Derek Sanders, Aaron Dow and Jürgen Schreiber.



In addition, all other items of business at the Meeting, being the appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan were also approved by the shareholders.



"We are pleased to receive strong shareholder support for the Board nominees, and we are confident that the collective skill set of the GTEC Board members are a major asset for the company," said Norton Singhavon, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GTEC. "The GTEC Board is committed to implementing robust corporate governance practices as the company continues to grow and evolve."





About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a specialized cannabis company dedicated to cultivating ultra-premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. The company is vertically integrated across all major sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry and is currently licensed by Health Canada for Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Analytical testing. The management team is comprised of a diverse skill set sourced from leading global food & beverage and premium alcohol companies. GTEC has completed three cultivation facilities and is currently cultivating and selling cannabis.



The Company anticipates two additional facilities coming on stream in the latter half of 2019, which will increase annual capacity from 4,000 kg to 14,000 kg. GTEC's retail division is pursuing licensing for recreational cannabis stores across Western Canada. GTEC's ultra-premium indoor flower will be marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™.



GTEC is actively pursuing sales and distribution opportunities across all major business channels: medical, recreational, B2B and export. GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.



On behalf of the board,



Norton Singhavon

Founder, Chairman & CEO



Michael Blady

Co-Founder & Vice President





