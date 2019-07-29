GT Gold Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Mr. Dale Finn





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:GTT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dale Finn to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Dale Finn currently serves as a Group Executive Exploration at Newmont Goldcorp and is responsible for geologic functions in South America. He first joined Newmont almost 30 years ago in August 1989, working in the Carlin operations for his first three years. From there, Mr. Finn spent five years overseeing Northwest US exploration from Helena, Montana. He then went on to serve five years in Denver as Assistant to the Vice President Exploration, after which he turned his focus to exploration business development in Central America. Mr. Finn subsequently moved to Peru working at Yanacocha and then in Lima in exploration business development for another five years. Mr. Finn then spent seven years in Accra, Ghana leading the Africa-wide project generation program as Group Executive Exploration. For nearly the past five years, Mr. Finn has been back in Lima, Peru in his current role.

Dale Finn holds a BSc degree in geology from the University of New Mexico and a MSc degree from the University of Nevada-Reno. Prior to his career at Newmont, he held various exploration and development positions for nearly ten years in California and Nevada.

Ashwath Mehra, Executive Chairman of GT Gold commented, "We are delighted to have Dale join GT Gold's Board of Directors. Dale's experience in the global mining industry along with his technical expertise in porphyry exploration makes him an extremely valuable addition to our board, as we continue to understand, grow and advance our exciting Tatogga project."

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia's renowned Golden Triangle. The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it achieved two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a near surface bulk-tonnage and potential deep high-grade underground-style epithermal gold-silver vein system at Saddle South and, close by at Saddle North, a large-scale, richly mineralized porphyry gold-copper-silver mineralized intrusion.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

GT Gold Corp. GT Gold Corp GT Gold Corp. Steve Burleton Charles J. Greig, P.Geo Amandip Singh President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Exploration Director, Corporate Development Tel: (647) 256-6752 Tel: (250) 492-2331 Tel: (647) 256-6754 Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca

Source: GT Gold Corp