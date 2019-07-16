GSRX Industries Inc. to Report Record Revenues for 2nd Quarter 2019





DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company") today announced that revenues for 2nd quarter of 2019 will set a new record, besting 1st quarter revenues by approximately 19%. Initial (unaudited) results for 2nd quarter indicate that GSRX will post total revenues of approximately $3.5 million, which represents the high end of previously published guidance. The gross profit number of $1.67 million also sets a record, demonstrating an increase of approximately 11% over first quarter gross profit. Audited results for 2nd quarter will be announced in August.



"We continue to see strong growth across the board in GSRX's operations," said Les Ball, GSRX CEO.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and non-THC CBD retail stores. GSRX also is in the process of expanding its business to include distribution, extraction and light manufacturing, and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com, which offers a broad range of premium hemp extract products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

