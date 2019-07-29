GSP Receives Results From Rock Sampling Program and is in Final Stages of Permitting for Diamond Drilling





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V:GSPR) (the "Company" or "GSP") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of the permitting process for the proposed drilling program on the Company's Olivine Mountain property that is located in the Similkameen Mining Division, 25 km northwest of Princeton, British Columbia.



Five drill targets have been established based on the Company's exploration to date that includes a VLF-EM airborne survey, a soil geochemical survey of the entire property, and mapping and sampling.

Results from a recent rock-chip sampling of three of the proposed drill sites are as follows: - Sample 1 1,031 ppb Au, 1.526% Cu and > 10,000 ppb Pd (Proposed Hole #5) - Sample 2 1,415 ppb Au, 1.38% Cu and 337 ppb Pd (Proposed Hole #1) - Sample 3 5.9% Cu (Proposed Hole # 4)

Proposed Holes #2 and #3 are covered by overburden, and therefore are not associated with known showings. These two targets are coincidental soil and EM anomalies.



A fourth sample was collected from a showing that returned values of 125 ppb Au and 0.32 % Cu. This showing will not be drilled in the upcoming drill program.

GSP President & CEO Simon Dyakowski stated: "We are encouraged with these sampling results. They confirm the strong presence of gold and palladium in a geological environment suited to host massive sulphide (copper, nickel, gold, platinum, palladium) deposits in concentrically layered mafic/ultramafic rocks of the Tulameen Batholith."

Showings within the Tulameen Batholith are related to typical massive copper and nickel deposits in mafic complexes such as at Voisey's Bay (Labrador, Canada) and Norilsk (Russia).

The rock samples are considered "grab" samples from exposed and known showings on the Olivine Mountain Property. Samples were submitted to the independent laboratory facility of Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia. Analytical results were verified by the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates. Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by FA330 methods and contents are reported in parts per billion (ppb). Copper and nickel were analyzed by AQ370 methods and contents are reported as percentage (%). Although platinum and nickel are not detected as anomalous to economic levels in the rock samples, these metals are detected as anomalous contents in previous soil geochemistry programs.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John R. Kerr, P.Eng, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

