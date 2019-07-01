GSI Technology to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes





SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of Gemini®, the Associative Processing Unit (APU) for artificial intelligence applications, announced today that it has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index effective at the open of trading today, marking the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution.



The annual reconstitution of the broad-market Russell Indexes captures the largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. The largest 1,000 companies in this ranking comprise the Russell 1000® Index and the next 2,000 companies constitute the Russell 2000® Index, which together comprise the Russell 3000® Index. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index includes automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and style indexes, such as the Russell Microcap Index, which represents small-cap and micro-cap stocks.

"We are excited to be joining the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, leading performance benchmarks for investment managers and institutional investors," said Lee-Lean Shu, GSI Technology CEO. "We believe our inclusion represents an opportunity to increase our market visibility and exposure to investors as we continue to create shareholder value."

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini®, their first generation APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those associated with the normal quarterly and fiscal year-end closing process. Examples of risks that could affect our current expectations regarding future revenues and gross margins include those associated with fluctuations in GSI Technology's operating results; GSI Technology's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; the rapidly evolving markets for GSI Technology's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of GSI Technology's products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; and intensive competition; and delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on our in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer relationships for the sale of such products. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to GSI Technology's business is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

