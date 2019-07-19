GSI Technology to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit





SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), an artificial intelligence processor, will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, Illinois. GSI management will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, August 27th.



Presentation materials used by the Company at the conference can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.gsitechnology.com. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative to secure a meeting time.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802





Source: GSI Technology, Inc.